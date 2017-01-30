Leading Tax Group Expands With 4 New Southern California Offices

Leading Tax Group Past News Releases RSS

Leading Tax Group, which specializes in tax removal, IRS wage garnishment and IRS penalty removal, recently opened four new office locations in Southern California, bringing its grand total of offices to ten. Leading Tax Group, whose tax practitioners have never caused a single audit, has multiple convenient locations in Southern California to encourage potential clients to meet face-to-face.

Leading Tax Group, most of whose clients come from referrals, prides itself on offering complimentary face-to-face consultations and not charging clients more than they expect from the get-go, whereas much of its competition will overcharge and do a lot of upselling. If Leading Tax Group can’t help, it will tell people what to do at no cost. It is a hands-on firm and truly has the desire to help its clients, even contacting clients once a week until their case is complete, which most firms don’t do.

New office locations include Marina Del Rey, 475 Washington Blvd., (800) 900-4250; Century City, Century Park Plaza, 1801 Century Park East, 24th & 25th Floors, (800) 900-4250; Ventura, 1500 Palma Drive, 2nd Floor, (800) 900-4250; and Los Angeles, Airport Spectrum, 5757 W. Century Blvd., 7th Floor, (800) 900-4250.

About Leading Tax Group

Leading Tax Group is a premier business dedicated to offering the finest services in relation to IRS tax problems. It also offers guidance to clients looking for help directly from IRS Tax Lien Lawyers in regards to IRS representation. Services include protection, bank levy release, tax lien removal, payroll and sales tax settlement, past due tax returns, tax settlement, wage garnishment removal, audit representation and more. For more information, call (800) 900-4250, or visit http://www.leadingtaxgroup.com.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.