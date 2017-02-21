Leading Tax Group Shares Secrets IRS Does Not Want People to Know

Leading Tax Group If the IRS audits you and they filed discrepancies, you will be charged penalties and interest. But there is hope. Penalties and interest on penalties are negotiable by law and can be removed. Past News Releases RSS Leading Tax Group Expands With 4...

In light of tax season, Peter Jacobson of Leading Tax Group, a tax resolution firm that specializes in removing IRS tax levies, IRS tax penalties and even sometimes reducing the overall tax debt, shares the following three secrets the IRS does not want taxpayers to know:

No. 1: Penalties and interest on penalties are negotiable by law and can be removed. “If you forget to file your tax returns, or file your tax returns late, you will be charged penalties and interest,” said Jacobson. “If you don’t make your estimated quarterly tax payments the IRS will charge you penalties and interest. If the IRS audits you and they filed discrepancies, you will be charged penalties and interest. But there is hope. Penalties and interest on penalties are negotiable by law and can be removed.”

No. 2: When facing an audit, one is guilty until they prove their innocence. “This is unlike the law, where you are innocent until proven guilty,” noted Jacobson.

No. 3: Giving too much information to the IRS can cause more harm than good. Many people hire their own CPA to fix their tax issues, which is one of the biggest mistakes taxpayers make, as there is no attorney-client privilege. “This means any information your CPA or accountant knows about you or your business, they must share with the IRS or any and all taxing authorities, whereas experienced tax attorneys know what to say and what not to say,” concluded Jacobson. “They also know what to show and what not to show to achieve the best results for the clients, whether it’s negotiating a livable payment arrangement that the client can afford or negotiating the items in question during an IRS audit.”

Leading Tax Group has ten office locations in Southern California. Its tax practitioners have never caused a single audit. “I never dealt or spoke to the IRS the entire time Leading Tax Group represented me, which was a long time,” said client Jason C. “My attorneys really fought for me to make sure zero penalties get accessed at the end of the day. This probably saved us millions of dollars.”

