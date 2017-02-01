Hack Reactor Prep removes barriers by providing students the opportunity to learn JavaScript fundamentals from anywhere, at any time, at no cost.

Hack Reactor, the country’s leading network of coding bootcamps, announced the launch of Hack Reactor Prep, a free, self-paced online course. Built from Hack Reactor’s groundbreaking course material, Hack Reactor Prep is ideal for students intending to take the Hack Reactor immersive and other highly selective coding bootcamps. This is the first time Hack Reactor has made its prep curriculum available online at no cost.

“I really liked the abundance of exercises that were available for students to practice,” says Preda Anuvatnujotikul, a Prep student based in Hong Kong. “The breadth of exercises was good to gain a solid comfort level with JavaScript. I felt adequately prepared and I was accepted to Hack Reactor's immersive course after the interview.”

As a self-paced online course, Hack Reactor Prep hopes to solve challenges that students face today. “Many people who want to pursue a career change to software engineering simply cannot afford to quit their job to fully dedicate themselves to prepare for a coding bootcamp, especially when it comes to a scheduled, in-person prep course,” says Shawn Drost, co-founder of Hack Reactor. “Not being able to prepare properly can obstruct & demotivate a student from a rigorous admissions process. Hack Reactor Prep removes barriers by providing students the opportunity to learn JavaScript fundamentals from anywhere, at any time, at no cost.”

Hack Reactor Prep takes students through a series of JavaScript exercises to gain facility with various JavaScript tools and building blocks. Once they have a command of these, students solve a series of toy problems of increasing complexity and continue to improve their problem solving skills. The course culminates in a live performance section where students practice communication skills while understanding the pressures of a technical interview. With two versions available, a no cost version called Basic Prep and a paid version called Premium Prep, both provide the same proven curriculum and almost 200 challenging exercises. Premium Prep, which includes one-on-one mentor support and mock interviews, has proven successful with 85% of students being accepted into Hack Reactor.

“I had an amazing time,” said Vincent Liu, who was accepted to the immersive course at Hack Reactor New York City. “Take this course because it is a great way to be introduced to JavaScript.”

Hack Reactor’s powerful immersive course has educated thousands of software engineers with a curriculum built for lasting success in the technology industry. Now, Hack Reactor Prep further provides accessibility and convenience in education by making it easier than ever for anyone to join the growing technology sector.

To learn more about Hack Reactor Prep, visit http://www.hackreactor.com/prep-programs.

About Hack Reactor

Hack Reactor's mission is to empower students to succeed in new careers in Software Engineering through accelerated, best-in-class programs and a strong, caring community. Their groundbreaking software engineering program trains students 11 hours per day, 6 days a week, over 12 weeks. Hack Reactor’s curriculum cultivates mastery of computer science fundamentals and the JavaScript programming language, and our third-party verified student outcomes pace the coding bootcamp industry. Thousands of Hack Reactor alumni work in a variety of mid- to senior-level engineering roles at industry leaders like Google, Adobe, LinkedIn, NASA JPL and Amazon, as well as many growing technology companies. For more information, visit: http://www.hackreactor.com.