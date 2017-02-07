Built on the Salesforce App Cloud, Legendary Supply Chain is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A000000s5JZUAY.

Many organizations have manual supply chain processes ran on outdated systems, and the Legendary Supply Chain platform was created to enable a world-class solution for a cost effective price that is fully scalable. The Legendary focus on the business process in conjunction with the application leads users through their work process creating efficiency every step of the way. Being able to launch this product into the AppExchange will enable significant automation for buyers and warehouse teams transforming businesses into the future of automated intelligence while also allowing them to leverage the full power of the Salesforce ecosystem.

“We are extremely excited to bring this product fully to market and extend our ‘Auto-Magical’ solution to the full market after very successful Alpha and Beta launches,” said Bobby Steele, CTO, Legendary Supply Chain. “This product, in conjunction with our innovative service approach, allows us to drive significant efficiencies and cost savings to our customers with complete traceability of their supply chain.”

“Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the age of the customer,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, App Innovation Partner Sales, Salesforce. “By leveraging the power of the Salesforce App Cloud, Legendary Supply Chain provides customers with an exciting new way to manage all aspects of their supply chain from order to fulfillment in the cloud.

Salesforce AppExchange is the world’s leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,000 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT and data science technologies for businesses.

About Legendary Supply Chain, inc.

Legendary Supply Chain is on a mission to help our customer’s profitability and growth. Our approach to your business is that it is our business. From the initial request, sourcing, purchasing, receiving, shipping, returning, repairing, harvesting and planning, we are there with you every step of the way helping your service business, hospital or manufacturing operation drive supply chain innovation and competitive advantages throughout your organization.