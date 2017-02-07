Strategic Mobility Group, LLC Celebrates Promotion of Leslie Campbell

Leslie Campbell of Strategic Mobility Group What we have in the works for SMG3 is something spectacular. I know that Leslie will exceed the expectations of her new role taking on the bigger responsibility with new challenges. - Nancy Gorski Past News Releases RSS Strategic Mobility Group, LLC...

On January 9, 2017, Strategic Mobility Group, LLC (SMG3), announced the promotion of Leslie Campbell to vice president of CRM solutions and training, which officially began the first of the year.

Campbell previously held the title of director of cloud technology, training, and development where she implemented and customized the cloud technology platform, created training initiatives, and facilitated training sessions for employees.

“I am so pleased with Leslie’s work. She does a phenomenal job keeping us up-to-date with all of the new enhancements done in Salesforce as well as the necessary trainings she has set up for our company and our clients,” stated Nancy Gorski, president & CEO of SMG3.

When asked what she will be doing in her new role, Campbell replied, “I will be doing a lot of what was in my previous role but at a much higher level.” As vice president, CRM solutions & training, she will be overseeing, developing, and implementing all cloud technology and CRM solutions for SMG3. Furthermore, Campbell will be developing and delivering training plans and programs for cloud technology, Microsoft products, professional development, and positions and procedures for all staff members and clients.

Campbell is also in the process of developing a new subdivision of the company, which is set to go live in 2018. This new division will offer Salesforce.com consulting and implementation services to a whole new group of customers and will have its own name, website, and marketing materials.

Campbell continued, “2017 will be a ramping up year for my department. We have started a huge initiative for making all positions more efficient and effective through proper training, business plans, strategies, and service offerings for our new division.”

Gorski commented, “What we have in the works for SMG3 is something spectacular. I know that Leslie will exceed the expectations of her new role taking on the bigger responsibility with new challenges.”

About Strategic Mobility Group

SMG3 was founded by Nancy Gorski, Nico Genet, and Eric Holmes as an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises. We consult companies on how to operate more efficiently through the use of mobile hardware, software, professional services, and support. It is our job to keep businesses up-to-date on the latest technology and provide them with innovative solutions that will maximize efficiency both inside the four walls and out. One of the best parts is, unlike other mobile technology providers, SMG3 supports our customers with a suite of services: site surveys and evaluations, custom device configurations, staging/kitting, training, technical support, and more. Helping businesses improve operational efficiencies and ROI is why many of the Fortune 500 companies choose SMG3 to manage their enterprise mobility needs. Learn more about us at: http://www.strategicmobility.com.

Besides being a leading technology solutions provider, SMG3 also offers an amazing compensation plan to its employees. In addition to unlimited paid time off and an extensive benefits package, which includes 401k, medical, dental, and vision insurance, short- and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, and 10 paid holidays, SMG3 offers a flexible work policy and regular training and development courses. SMG3 strives for an employee-based company culture and also offers complimentary breakfast, pop-up events that include treats and music, a casual dress code, and discounted memberships to different organizations.