Liberty Home Loans and Meals on Wheels Delivering Hope to the Hungry

Robert Myers, of Liberty Home Loans, is proud to announce the company is lending a helping hand to families and individuals in need via holiday gift baskets and donations. “We came up with this program twenty years ago to help seniors and families in the community,” said Myers. “We did about fifteen baskets the first year and it has expanded every year thanks to wonderful people, some of whom have helped every year since we started the program. That is what I call the definition of community and the meaning of holiday tradition.”

The aim of Liberty Home Loans is to bring a smile and hope to less fortunate people in its community. Myers credited the success of the program to great partners like Four Star Realty and Pellman Automotive for all their help and fundraising.

This year Liberty Home Loans teamed up with Coal Creek Meals on Wheels, whose mission is to provide daily nutritious meals and related support services to members of the community in need while helping them to live with dignity in their own homes. The goal was to deliver more than 100 gift baskets to homebound individuals, collect donations and adopt needy families in the community. In fact, 126 gift baskets, which included popcorn, chocolate, coffee and more, were delivered. “This is a wonderful cause in which 100% of all contributions are donated to charity,” concluded Myers.

To donate directly to Coal Creek Meals on Wheels, please visit https://www.coloradogives.org/index.php?section=organizations&action=newDonation&fwID=28204.

