Lief is designed to measure what matters and helps to train the body and mind to lead a healthier, less stressful life. Although stress is a common and natural part of life, stress levels can lead to various health conditions, and potentially death, if not managed correctly. Currently, Lief is hosting a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and has since raised $203,975 in funding. The company will be demonstrating the innovative product at CES at the HAX Accelerator booth in Sands, Hall G - 51639.

Self-regulation is a powerful thing to learn when it comes to living a healthy life. When a user wears Lief, they can track and optimize resiliency to stress and take the necessary measures to avoid anxiety attacks and low heart rate variability (HRV). When the wearer starts to feel anxiety or stress, Lief will vibrate on the body and help guide the heart back to the restorative rhythm. When the Lief vibrates, the wearer is cued to exhale and be put back on track to a healthy HRV.

“With only three minutes of restorative breathing following the vibration pattern of Lief, users will be back to their natural, healthier breath pattern, which can improve their overall health and mood,” said Lief Founder Rohan Dixit. “We use technology with clinical-grade accuracy to recognize stress patterns throughout the day and have tested the device on various people, including Tibetan Monks, who helped us learn more about how deeply the mind and heart are connected.”

The Lief application was developed with Stanford and University of California at San Francisco clinicians to help regulate, monitor, report and assist wearers with thought records, progress reviews, a self-regulation toolkit, audio exercises and a mood rating. The application is free and is available for iOS and Android phones.

Lief also has four short routines to choose from that can be practiced for three minutes a day and done anywhere. These routines train the mind and help the wearer practice physical skills to improve self-regulation. These routines include “Control”, which helps wearers control their heart rate with concentration and focus, “Resilient”, which helps develop a calmer nervous system and mental state when external events occur, “Nudge”, which reinforces the wearer’s unique practice with a coach or therapist’s nudge and “Calm”, which helps reinforce deep breathing throughout the day for a calmer mind.

The entire Lief kit includes the Lief smart patch, a self-regulation toolkit and app, eight weeks of Lief stickers and a microUSB charger. To receive an in-person demo at CES, please contact Ashley Rose at ashley(at)commandpartners(dot)com to make an appointment or stop by booth in Sands, Hall G - 51639. To learn more about Lief or to pre-order, visit bit.ly/Lief_KS.

About Lief Therapeutics

Lief Therapeutics is a San Francisco startup that specializes in healthcare wearables. Their flagship product, Lief, is an ultra-thin wearable patch that measures a consumer’s heart and breathing. Lief can teach consumers how to control their body’s natural stress response, reduce triggered responses, be mindful and stay in control throughout the day. Lief supports clinicians in monitoring and treating their mental health patients. Lief is insurance reimbursable and FDA Class II Exempt, minimizing the startup’s regulatory burden and barrier to market. For more information, visit http://www.getlief.com.