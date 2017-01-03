With Lief, users can actually manage their stress as it’s happening and better understand their heart rates and breathing patterns. Eventually, users should be able to pinpoint their triggers and use Lief to calm down.

Lief, a San Francisco-based startup, has been recognized as one of the top crowdfunding wearable projects to watch. The innovative stress patch can track and optimize a user’s resiliency to stress by increasing their natural heart rate variability (HRV) and help guide a user back to their heart’s restorative rhythm. This week, the Lief Therapeutics team will be heading to Las Vegas to debut Lief at CES 2017.

“Stress can have a devastating long-term effect on our health and productivity,” Lief Therapeutics Co-Founder Rohan Dixit said. “With Lief, users can actually manage their stress as it’s happening and better understand their heart rates and breathing patterns. Eventually, users should be able to pinpoint their triggers and use Lief to calm down.”

Perhaps one of the most intriguing features is Lief’s overall design. The patch is soft, flexible, and sports an adhesive backing, which means users simply place the Lief on their chest in the morning and go about their day. Whenever a wave of stress hits, Lief will emit quiet vibrations to help guide a restorative and healthy heart rate and breathing pattern. After a three minute exercise, a user can improve their natural stress response and ability to continue with their day. With Lief, there are no screens necessary.

After traveling to the Himalayan Mountains and studying Tibetan monks for nearly a year, the Lief Therapeutics team was able to study various meditation techniques and understand how a trained mind can greatly impact an individual’s mind and body. Once the team arrived back to the states, they worked closely with Stanford and UCSF clinicians to develop the Lief stress patch. Now, the team is prepared to debut Lief at CES 2017 in Las Vegas this week.

The team recently announced a $300K stretch goal reward for their Kickstarter backers. Once the campaign hits its new goal, the team will add a sleep analysis feature to Lief for users to collect their HRV overnight. Measuring HRV while asleep will help users gain greater insight into their quality of sleep. Those who are interested in backing the project have the opportunity to purchase Lief at a discounted price starting at $189. For more information, visit the campaign at bit.ly/Lief_KS.

About Lief Therapeutics

Lief Therapeutics is a San Francisco startup that specializes in healthcare wearables. Their flagship product, Lief, is a soft smart patch that measures a consumer’s heart and breathing. Lief can teach consumers how to control their body’s natural stress response, reduce triggered responses, be mindful and stay in control throughout the day. Lief also supports clinicians in monitoring and treating their mental health patients. Lief is insurance reimbursable and FDA Class II Exempt, minimizing the startup’s regulatory burden and barrier to market. For more information, visit http://www.getlief.com.