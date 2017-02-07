A majority of Lightning Bolt users express high satisfaction with the vendor’s robust, easy-to-use functionality and responsive, knowledgeable support.

KLAS has awarded Lightning Bolt Solutions, the optimization innovator in physician shift scheduling, the 2017 Category Leader for Scheduling: Physician. With a total KLAS score of 91.1 out of 100, Lightning Bolt outperformed all competitors in the segment. In the recent Scheduling 2016 report published by KLAS in August, the company earned “above average” scores in 16 out of 17 available categories, including 8.6 out of 9 for “likely to recommend.” Lightning Bolt customers reported 100 percent ratings for “keeps all promises” and “part of long-term plans.”

America’s intensifying physician shortage has sparked record levels of professional burnout and long patient appointment wait times, sending healthcare leaders searching for new ways to manage clinical workforce operations. To bring much-needed transparency to this market, KLAS, the global research leader in health technology, created a new category in their 2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Service report focused on physician shift scheduling technology for hospitals and health systems.

“A majority of Lightning Bolt users express high satisfaction with the vendor’s robust, easy-to-use functionality and responsive, knowledgeable support,” reported KLAS in the Scheduling 2016: Staff, Nurse, and Physician report. “The email notification, mobile applications, and scheduling auto-population are praised as intuitive and practical. Additionally, providers mention that Lightning Bolt gives users the ability to set their own customized rules within the system.”

Healthcare operations leaders schedule over 3 million physician shift hours each month using Lightning Bolt’s sophisticated artificial intelligence platform. The technology balances complex operational rules that ensure patient demand is covered both in-facility and on-call while also providing individual physicians with schedule flexibility.

“I believe it is possible to solve the physician shortage in this country without adding a single new doctor,” said Suvas Vajracharya, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Lightning Bolt Solutions. “We can’t do that with the majority of hospitals today still scheduling their physicians’ shifts manually. Our hope is that this new recognition by KLAS helps us deliver combinatorial optimization technology to even more hospitals looking to improve patient access, generate cost savings, and support physician work-life balance.”

Lightning Bolt was also recently awarded by the Intelligent Health Association for work with iNDIGO Health Partners, a hospitalist group that sustained 97.6 percent physician retention during a period of 3x growth and saw $38 million in cost savings through scheduling improvements.

Lightning Bolt Solutions will be exhibiting at the 2017 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition (booth 368) in Orlando, Florida, in February. For more details on the company’s KLAS ranking, visit http://www.lightning-bolt.com/klas/.

About Lightning Bolt Solutions

Lightning Bolt Solutions is the leading provider of medical staff scheduling technology. Founded in 2002, the company has developed deep domain expertise in the areas of physician workflow, hospital operations, artificial intelligence, and professional balance. Lightning Bolt is the trusted solution for U.S. and international hospitals working to align the interests of their physicians and facilities to deliver excellent patient care. For more information, please visit http://www.lightning-bolt.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends, and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit http://www.KLASresearch.com.