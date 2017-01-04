Mommy's Little Helper Anti-Aging Serum from Lily & Co. We’re excited to be placing this fabulous product in the hands of celebrities attending the gift lounge. We think they’ll love it; after all, who doesn’t want hydrated, firmer, younger looking skin? Past News Releases RSS Founder of Lily & Co. and No...

For the fourth consecutive year, San Antonio based Lily & Co. (http://www.lilynco.net), in association with The Artisan Group®, will participate in GBK’s Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounge honoring the Nominees and Presenters of the 2017 Golden Globes. The by-invitation gift lounge takes place January 6-7, 2017 at an exclusive location in Los Angeles, California.

Lisa Michelle, founder of Lily & Co. and No Strings Attached Outreach, a service dedicated to helping human trafficking survivors in recovery, adult entertainment workers looking to transition out and #healingtheexploited, will be gifting a full-size Mommy’s Little Helper Anti-Aging Serum to celebrities visiting The Artisan Group’s exhibit.

Mommy’s Little Helper (retail $39.00 for 1 fluid oz.) is an oil-free serum designed to tighten, firm, hydrate and smooth sun-damaged skin. It is popular with women and men and can be used on the face, décolleté and back of the hands. For a limited time, customers are invited to use coupon code GOLDEN10 at checkout to receive 10 percent savings on their purchase.

Says Lisa Michelle, “In the past, we’ve gifted Mommy’s Little Helper to select members of the press, where it got a wonderful reception. This year, we’re excited to be placing this fabulous product in the hands of celebrities attending the gift lounge. We think they’ll love it; after all, who doesn’t want hydrated, firmer, younger looking skin?”

Recipients will find their Mommy’s Little Helper in an amber glass bottle, designed for purity and branded with the company’s signature pink label, tucked inside The Artisan Group’s classic black swag bag.

All Lily & Co. products are handcrafted and paraben-free, gluten-free, petrolatum-free, with no propylene glycols.

“There are many products that I am intrigued by and want to use, but when I start to investigate the ingredient deck, I become discouraged,” remarked Lisa Michelle. “For instance, our 100% Pure Luxury Mineral Makeup does not contain bismuthoxycloride, like many leading brands do. This ingredient is a by-product of lead and is considered to be a carcinogen. What we do here at Lily & Co. is re-vision popular beauty products, removing what doesn’t need to be there to create a cleaner, healthier version.”

Lily & Co. is carried by boutiques from New York City to San Francisco. The company caters to smaller scale shops that are interested in carrying custom products. It is preparing to open a flagship store in the Texas Hill Country, outside of San Antonio. Lily & Co. is also available at select trade shows, farmer’s markets and women’s conferences.

Lily & Co. has gifted Giuliana Rancic, as well as Babyface, Annalynne McCord, Nikki Reed, Paul McDonald, Benjamin Nolot and many others.

Lisa Michelle developed her first products to help raise funds for survivors of human trafficking survivors in recovery and #supportsurvivors. Today, the company donates 25 percent of its profits to ministries and outreach services who assist these individuals and those involved in the adult entertainment industry who are looking to transition out.

Lisa Michelle says that the gifting she finds most gratifying is the beauty bags that she prepares for women in her own community, through No Strings Attached Outreach. At the No Strings Attached Outreach, said Lisa, “We visit the adult entertainment industry clubs and streets of San Antonio with the message that each girl is loved, valued and purposed. We bring beauty products along with handmade gifts each month to let the girls know we care for them and can help them transition out of the industry when and if they are ready.”

Members of the press who would like to learn more about Lily & Co. and No Strings Attached Outreach can visit lilynco.net, Lily & Co. blog, or contact Lisa Michelle by email using the contact button upper right.

Become a fan on Facebook (@LilyandCompany), Twitter (@lilycompany), Instagram (@healingtheexploited) and Pinterest (@lilycompany).

ABOUT LILY & CO.

San Antonio, Texas based Lily & Co. (http://www.lilynco.net) offers a line of handcrafted, paraben-free, gluten-free, petrolatum-free and propylene glycol-free skincare products, mineral makeup and nail lacquer. The company’s mission is healing the exploited. Its message is, “There should be no price tag on beauty.”

Lily & Co. is a proud member of The Artisan Group®.

ABOUT THE ARTISAN GROUP

The Artisan Group® (http://www.theartisangroup.org) is a premier entertainment marketing group dedicated to representing small business artisans at the best celebrity gift lounges and press events. The organization provides a collective sampling of handcrafted products to celebrities and members of the press at top luxury gift lounges such as those leading up to The Academy Awards, The Golden Globes, The MTV Movie Awards and The Primetime Emmys.

The Artisan Group also coordinates product placement of its member's handcrafted products on such hit television shows as Empire, Scandal, The Voice, How To Get Away With Murder, The Vampire Diaries, Days of Our Lives, The Young & The Restless, Modern Family, Jane The Virgin and Law & Order: SVU, among others. Membership in The Artisan Group is juried and by invitation only.

For press inquiries regarding The Artisan Group, please visit theartisangroup.org or email press[at]theartisangroup.org.