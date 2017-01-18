Jack Demmer Lincoln Philanthropy Benefits Area Charities

"The holidays are a great time to give back to the community, and we exceeded expectations this season thanks to our employees, vendors, and community members."- Jackie Demmer, Business Development Manager.

Various charities across the Detroit metro area benefited last year from philanthropic efforts by employees of Jack Demmer Lincoln in Dearborn, Mich. Two charities, in particular, received generous financial and material donations to help special needs families and children this coming year–Starfish Family Services and the Center for Exceptional Families (CEF).

Activities by the Michigan Lincoln dealer included a December 2016 fundraising raffle for Starfish Family Services among company employees and families at the dealership's holiday party. The Demmer family matched thousands of dollars raised. Separately, the Lincoln dealership's parts department, on behalf of CEF, sponsored a holiday toy collection drive. More than 120 families with special needs children picked up new toys from the showroom at a special pre-Christmas gathering on Dec.14.

"The holidays are a great time to give back to the community, and we exceeded expectations this season thanks to our employees, vendors, and community members," said Jackie Demmer, the dealership's business development manager. She added that the Lincoln dealership has supported the Starfish Family organization since the 1960s. A similar history exists for the dealership's toy drive benefitting CEF.

Starfish Family Services was founded in 1963 to help vulnerable children and families throughout Detroit. The non-profit focuses on early childhood development to prepare at-risk children for school by providing Early Head Start and Head Start pre-school programs on behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It serves more than 10,000 area children and families annually. The CEF provides family-centered rehabilitation care, educational and emotional support to children with any disability or developmental issue. It's based on an in-home service model versus formal institutionalization, and family involvement and participation are key. CEF is offered through Beaumont Health, Michigan's largest health care system.

In addition to both non-profit groups, Jack Demmer Lincoln also donated funds last year to nearly 50 Detroit area charities including the Veteran's Hospital, Salvation Army, DARE, Special Olympics, Toys for Tots, Brain Aneurysm Foundation, Wayne State University Scholarships and Detroit Police Officers Association, among others. Jack Demmer Lincoln is located at 21531 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, Mich., 48124. For more information about the dealership, contact (313) 274-8800 or visit demmerlincoln.net.

Based in Dearborn, Jack Demmer Lincoln has served the Detroit area since 1998, selling and leasing luxury new and pre-owned Lincoln vehicles. Models can be seen at the showroom or examined on the website, which also supports online service scheduling. Additionally, the Lincoln dealership offers free monthly Sync Seminars to help Lincoln owners understand and operate the latest infotainment devices in their vehicles. A Quick-Lane service provides fast oil changes and tire rotations.