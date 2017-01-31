RE/MAX REALTOR Lisa Robinson Goes Platinum

Lisa Robinson The process of selling or buying a home is like riding in an airplane -- there will be some turbulence, but it goes with the territory, yet I always get my clients where they need to go. Past News Releases RSS RE/MAX REALTOR Lisa Robinson...

RE/MAX REALTOR®Lisa Robinson is proud to announce she is celebrating her twentieth anniversary in real estate. Throughout her twenty-year career, Robinson has witnessed many changes in the industry.

“When I started in the business and got my license (and I’m really dating myself here), there was no GPS for ‘regular’ people, email was not widely used, the Internet was in its infancy, and cell phones were only used by the very few who could afford $1,000 per month charges,” said Robinson. “There was no such thing as a smartphone or an electronic signature, both of which are minimum standards in our business today.”

The ups and downs of the economy, varying interest rates and constantly changing lending criteria, adds Robinson, has made the last twenty years exciting. “Every day is a new day, with new changes and challenges, and there is always more to learn to be able to serve my clients in the high-touch, high-tech way that I’ve become known for,” noted Robinson, who prides herself on the focus and follow-through she affords her clients. “The process of selling or buying a home is like riding in an airplane -- there will be some turbulence, but it goes with the territory, yet I always get my clients where they need to go.”

There are over a million Realtors in this country, and they are all different. What makes Robinson different is “When the deal is on the line and you have your life packed up, moving trucks lined up, and you’ve planned your whole life around this move, the most important thing in the world for those few days, and there are dire consequences of not closing on time or even the possibility of not closing at all, we go to bat for you to get the transaction done,” said Robinson. “It’s extremely rewarding to help people with this most personal of a decision and transition.”

Robinson’s focus also extends to staging homes. In fact, she is adroit at finding those inexpensive touches and repairs that help her clients’ homes stand out from the competition, which enables them to get top dollar.

“(Lisa) is an ideal Realtor; knowledgeable, experienced, honest in every respect, and as pleasant as the comfort of your new home,” said a client on Zillow. “Lisa Robinson is simply your best choice to ensure that your goals for purchasing real estate are precisely handled and professionally managed. Caring and congenial, hardworking and trustworthy, you will soon learn that Lisa’s reputation, as a top-flight real estate professional, is not only richly deserved, but most genuinely earned.”

About Lisa Robinson, RE/MAX Advantage

Lisa Robinson is a veteran Colorado Springs real estate broker with RE/MAX Advantage, 5590 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918. Lisa has twenty years of experience as a real estate broker. In addition to selling homes, Lisa is an expert home stager. She is a member of Peak Producers, a group of productive agents who rank in the to 10% in the Pikes Peak Region. Check out her reviews at Lisa Robinson reviews, or for more information, please call (719) 331-5999, or visit http://www.lisarobinson.com.

