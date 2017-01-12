“We have a vision of building strong communities, and a mission to help our clients be successful in the eyes of their constituents, but what attracts most people to our company is the culture. We value innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit." Past News Releases RSS Fort Dodge, Iowa And The Community...

McClure Engineering Company (MEC) proudly celebrated 60 years in business in 2016. MEC’s office in Fort Dodge was opened in 1963, when founder Jon E. McClure relocated the headquarters, and Fort Dodge and MEC remain strong partners to this day. The company specializes in public infrastructure and capital improvements planning in the areas of transportation, water, wastewater, environmental, structural, rail, transloading, land development, aviation, surveying, mapping (including 3D high definition scanning), county drainage and stormwater management projects.

MEC strives to improve the quality of life for those they impact by applying sound, innovative engineering and business principles while minimizing the impact on the earth’s natural resources. With ten offices across Iowa and Missouri, MEC concentrates efforts on communities in the Midwest, but has projects all over the United States.

“We have a vision of building strong communities, and a mission to help our clients be successful in the eyes of their constituents, but what attracts most people to our company is the culture. We value innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit,” says Kristi Gaskill, Human Resources Business Partner.

Open collaborative workspaces promote teamwork and interaction, and meeting rooms are named after core values and figures in MEC’s history such as the “Innovation Room” and “Jon E. McClure Room.”

MEC’s Fort Dodge office currently has 15 teammates, but is looking to add a Senior Engineer and Site Inspection Field Officers to cover water and transportation projects, including the Fort Dodge Airport.

McClure Engineering Company (MEC) Fort Dodge, Iowa location is 705 First Avenue North and the contact phone number is 515-576-7155 or email at info(at)mecresults.com. Additional information is available on the website at http://mecresults.com/ and by following on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

