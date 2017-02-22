MOKURU After our first prototype, we immediately began experimenting with our creation and discovering new tricks. Today, we’re happy to bring MOKURU to the world.

The design team behind MOKURU launched their Kickstarter campaign today to introduce a handheld, wooden desk toy that was designed to help individuals test their balance and concentration skills in a fun, pocket-sized way. The team is looking to raise a total of CA$10K to help cover their production costs and bring MOKURU to life. MOKURU is as simple as tipping the wooden piece over gently, letting it flip and catching it between fingers.

Small enough to fit in a pocket or purse, individuals can take MOKURU anywhere. The pocket-sized desk toy can be enjoyed with friends at the bar, parties, the office, in class or while studying. Players can test out various techniques to improve their focus skills and sense of balance. MOKURU is designed to keep players learning and inspire them to get creative and invent their own tricks.

“After extensively testing with various designs, we have worked hard to create the perfect size, shape and materials for MOKURU,” said designer Masakazu Node. “After our first prototype, we immediately began experimenting with our creation and discovering new tricks. Today, we’re happy to bring MOKURU to the world.”

Handcrafted out of wood, players can flip, tip, spin and catch MOKURU using different techniques with their hands. For example, users can simply tip over the toy, let it flip and catch it with their fingers. If players want to become more advanced, they can test their skills by flipping multiple MOKURU at the same time or create a marathon with friends and pass the MOKURU down the line. Designed to be more than just a toy, MOKURU is a game that’s intended to use everyone’s entire body, mind and spirit.

Early adopters can purchase MOKURU desk toys on Kickstarter for CA$10, which is 50% less than the market retail value. Individuals can also support the campaign with any pledge amount to help bring MOKURU to life. For more information about MOKURU, visit http://bit.ly/MOKURU_KS.

ABOUT MOKURU

Based out of Tokyo Japan, MOKURU designs products that test the focus and balance skills of individuals. MOKURU takes great pride in offering players an affordable product that’s ideal and fun in any situation. For more information, visit http://www.mokuru.com.