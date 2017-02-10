Showtime Glass Introduces Fashion-Fused Protection

MOXYO Showtime Glass Showtime Glass adds a layer of elegance and distinction to an inactive iPhone retina display, as individual specks of glitter sparkle in any light condition.

MOXYO®, creator of modern accessories for you, once again merges fashion and protection to create Showtime Glass™. This glitter-infused tempered glass screen protector inspires a greater sense of style and glamour without sacrificing defense.

Showtime Glass adds a layer of elegance and distinction to an inactive iPhone retina display, as individual specks of glitter sparkle in any light condition. Like magic, Showtime’s glittery sheen instantly disappears during use, providing a clear, unobstructed experience.

“What’s awesome about Showtime Glass is that our customers are getting a product that is reliable, yet uniquely eye-catching,” said Jared Dahl, MOXYO’s brand manager. “During use, Showtime is crystal clear, while adding an aesthetic that has an old Hollywood-stylized appeal when not in use. Of course, staying true to the MOXYO brand, Showtime is high-quality, easy to install and affordable.”

MOXYO Showtime Glass is .33 mm thin and features a steel-grade hardness (9H) for slim, yet optimal protection. A “tabbed” liner for an easy, precise installation process is also included.

Today, with more than 100 million iPhones in use, Showtime Glass is thoughtfully designed to be tri-compatible with each size variant of the iPhone 6/Plus, 6s/Plus and 7/Plus. Showtime Glass can be purchased online at MOXYO for $19.99.

About MOXYO®

Inspired by the city, music, lights and people all around the globe, MOXYO is an energized mobile accessory company that is dedicated to offering modern accessories at affordable prices. MOXYO curates cases, earbuds, cables, power products and screen protection that becomes an extension of each individual’s lifestyle, while embracing current fashion trends. MOXYO builds modern accessories for you®. For more information, visit MOXYO.

About Parent Company BGZ brands™

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz®, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands---BodyGuardz, a leading device protection company; Lander™, expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO, modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands.

