Maestro PMS, a leading provider of enterprise hotel management software for independent hotels, resorts and multi-property groups, announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the guest feedback software and service assets of Navicom Inc. Navicom’s widely installed online Guest Experience Measurement (GEM) system captures guest feedback and is a key tool for improving both operational and reputation management strategies. The system helps hotels learn more about their guests’ on-site experience, provides insight into operational changes that improve the guest journey, and enables a prompt personal response by property staff.

“We were presented with a valuable opportunity to acquire the proven GEM guest feedback system. GEM gathers much more actionable information than a simple digital survey or online comment card,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS President. GEM is a web-based guest response system that automates guest perception gathering and is fully integrated with Maestro PMS. “The existing level of integration between our products goes far beyond any other solution we have seen. It brings new operational and marketing value to our clients. We look forward to expanding this unique offering to benefit Maestro’s clients,” Dehan added.

All guest feedback in GEM is instantly available on Maestro’s guest profile for personalized guest service and management analysis. “We recently enhanced GEM’s Maestro integration with a post check-in text messaging feature to further personalize the guest experience,” Dehan said. “This new feature makes it easy to communicate with guests directly after check in and offer services to make their stay more pleasant. Maestro is committed to future GEM enhancements that will enable all users to further optimize their guest engagement strategies.”

Dehan said Maestro worked with Navicom for several years and the companies are a good fit. “The GEM acquisition is in line with Maestro’s focus on personalized guest engagement. With the GEM team joining our office we can provide a wider spectrum of guest engagement services. I see this as a positive step in Maestro’s growth and our ability to serve our clients and help them meet the demands of their guests.”

Maestro is the preferred cloud and on-premise PMS hotel management software solution for independent hotels, resorts and multi-property groups. It’s 20+ integrated modules and mobile capabilities increase profitability and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized experience. Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service provides North American based support to keep independent properties operational 24/7.

Click here for more information on how to reserve, engage and socialize with Maestro PMS.