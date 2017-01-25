The White Sands Oceanfront Resort and Spa is a popular year-round destination on the New Jersey coast. The independent family-owned property successfully recovered from Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The resort faced another challenge in 2016. Weeks before its high season, the resort’s hotel management software proved it could not handle the coming high-occupancy summer season. White Sands’ owners turned to Maestro PMS with the request that it complete installation and staff training by Memorial Day when it was fully booked.

“We had to replace our existing hotel management software system quickly just before our high season because it did not have the capabilities we needed to meet our guest service demands. We serve many repeat guests that expect us to recognize their past stay preferences. Our thorough evaluation showed Maestro PMS was the perfect hotel management software system to manage all our resort’s needs. It delivered integrated functionality with a great depth of features and the ease of use our operation required,” said Christina Ranuro, The White Sands Oceanfront Resort and Spa General Manager. Click here for more information on how to reserve, engage and socialize with Maestro PMS.

White Sands searched for a reliable resort management software system with comprehensive guest stay and preference tracking that would allow the resort to engage with guests and support a personalized experience property wide. White Sands’ team wanted a PMS partner with a reputation for excellent support services focused on the needs of independents. Another priority was a powerful yield management system that would automatically optimize rates for multiple room types, occupancy, packages, and seasonal fluctuations. “Maestro Yield Management functionality and the system’s excellent performance reporting helps us make our numbers,” Ranuro said. The White Sands Resort also implemented Maestro’s fully-integrated ResWave online direct booking system.

“The Maestro staff has a ‘can do’ attitude that impressed us,” Ranuro said. “They addressed and found a solution to each of our resort’s needs. The training team was informative, professional and effective. Unlike experiences we have with other companies, every Maestro team member we spoke with enhanced the promises of the sales staff and went above our expectations.”

Maestro PMS hotel management software provides an all-inclusive property management software suite with functionality specifically designed for full-service independent hotel and resort operations. “Maestro’s guest engagement tools let us connect more personally with guests. The system is also easy for our staff to use and for new hires to learn,” Ranuro said. “Maestro’s ability to meet our deployment goals and their professional implementation was an added bonus. Their team got to work instantly when we told them our deadline. Maestro provided the training and guidance we needed to be ready for our sold-out Memorial Day rush and made the conversion an exciting experience.” The White Sands Oceanfront Resort and Spa uses the Maestro Front Office and integrated Sales and Catering System along with the ResWave real-time Integrated Booking Engine and Mobile Tools to increase direct booking.

The White Sands Oceanfront Resort and Spa is a popular New Jersey beach destination between New York City and Philadelphia. The Resort offers guests a full service spa, a state of the art gym with indoor heated pool and two dining outlets. The resort also provides banquet and meeting facilities to accommodate 200 people for weddings, corporate meetings and reunions. Click here for more information or to reserve a room.

About Maestro PMS

Maestro is the preferred cloud and on-premise PMS solution for independent hotels, resorts, conference centers, and multi-property groups. This PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including web and mobile tools to increase profitability and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized experience. For over 35 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups operational and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro PMS.