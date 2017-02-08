Maestro PMS Announces 2017 Software Roadmap for Independent Operators

Maestro PMS, the preferred hotel management system provider for leading independent resorts, hotels, condos, and multi-property groups, revealed its 2017 software development roadmap. Maestro will enhance its suite of 20+ integrated modules with advanced tools for handheld mobile guest interaction, tablet use, direct booking, and Spa system functionality. New solutions include:



Handheld on-property 2-way guest communication that personalizes guest interaction

Maestro Tablet wireless terminals will be enhanced with full-feature Maestro functionality

Maestro’s ResWave direct booking engine adds greater flexibility to drive higher revenue

ResWave gets an online payment portal for advanced deposits and member/owner/company payments

Browser-based Maestro gains new work-flow features for greater staff productivity

Maestro Spa adds an appointment schedule app for therapists, and a booking calendar

New interfaces for 3rd party solution providers.

Maestro PMS President Warren Dehan said, “We listened to our independent and multi-property clients to guide the expansion of Maestro’s solution set. Our new hotel management software functionality reflects our drive to continually evolve Maestro by applying emerging technologies that achieve our users’ business and profitability goals.”

Dehan said Maestro’s 2017 hotel management software development is centered on tools that strengthen guest interaction and staff productivity. “Our Navicom acquisition last year and the post check-in guest survey is leading us to add 2-way property guest text communication to Maestro. This new personalized messaging lets guests request services with their mobile device and tightens their relationship with the property. Many of our users also want to follow the industry’s trend toward an ‘optional front desk.’ To support this we are enhancing our Tablet system’s functionality.”

Maestro’s ResWave direct booking reservation system benefits from a new payment portal that lets guests post advance deposits and partial payments. The new payment portal is within the scope of our PCI certification. “All of Maestro’s credit card payment processes are in line with the standards created by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council to protect guest transactions, and we fully support tokenization,” Dehan said.

To improve staff productivity, Maestro’s widely installed browser-based cloud and on-premise solutions continue to expand with the addition of new work flow processes that streamline operations and improve staff productivity. “Maestro hotel management software is a feature-rich system with immense capabilities for storing and retrieving data for guest services; we are adding processes that streamline the system in 2017.”

Dehan noted that Maestro’s Spa & Activities Management System will benefit from a new mobile app that enables spa therapists to monitor their appointment schedule from anywhere and keep them informed and on time. The Spa system will also feature a new booking calendar to simplify client reservations. Additionally, Maestro’s Spa system is integrated with ResWave online guest room booking to increase revenue by making it easier for guests to book spa appointments while they make their hotel reservations.

“Our software development roadmap also involves many new interfaces that integrate with third-party property systems,” Dehan said. “Our Maestro API is in wide use by vendors whose systems communicate with Maestro, and we continue to support HTNG integrations. In 2017 we are expanding our interfaces to include more guest room keycard systems, revenue management companies, concierge systems, and other solutions our users requested.”

