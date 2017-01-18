Magnificent Marketing presents a new webinar on adding influencer marketing to content marketing In influencer marketing, marketing outcomes, customer acquisition, demands and objectives are being achieved by brands that are collaborating with influencers in a variety of different ways.

Content marketing could be described as the creation of information for a specific audience, designed to affect a particular outcome that is measurable. Influencer marketing has the potential to play a significant role in this. In influencer marketing, marketing outcomes, customer acquisition, demands and objectives are being achieved by brands that are collaborating with influencers in a variety of different ways.

In this webinar -- focused on integrating influencer marketing into content marketing -- Magnificent CEO and founder David Reimherr sits down with marketing expert Lee Odden.

Odden is CEO of Top Rank Marketing, a Minneapolis-based digital marketing agency that specializes in strategic internet marketing consulting services. He’s frequently been cited for his digital marketing and PR expertise by leading industry and business publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Economist, Entrepreneur, and Fortune Magazine. In 2016 Odden was evenrecognized as a top ten influencer in digital marketing and content marketing.

In this webinar, Reimherr and Odden discuss how content marketing and influencer marketing work together. The two cover the following topics:



What content marketing and influencer marketing are on their own

The benefits a company or marketer can expect from content marketing, influencer marketing and both combined

Building relationships and extending reach

Strategies for getting started with this type of marketing technique

Influencer criteria and whether bloggers qualify

Making a first connection with influencers

Managing campaigns

And more!

The webinar is published on Magnificent's YouTube channel and, with an accompanying blog, on Magnificent.com. It is available at this link!

About Magnificent Marketing:

Magnificent Marketing is a full-service content marketing agency that will take care of all marketing needs so that the client can concentrate on the core duties needed to manage and grow their business.

Their objective is to generate leads that turn into customers while focusing on expanding the visibility of the company and brand, and positioning it to be "top of mind" for future potential clients.

In order to achieve this, they draw on their experience and belief that a mixture of traditional marketing techniques combined with modern marketing tools will yield the best results.

In other words, they blend old and new school marketing to create the best school of thought!