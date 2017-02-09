Where are you on the Maturity Curve? With corporate differentiation and profitability under pressure more than ever before, I believe that the end-to-end supply chain is an untapped area of competitive advantage and EBITDA improvement

Maine Pointe, a global operational implementation consulting firm, has announced the launch of its exclusive online Total Value Optimization™ Assessment and Value Opportunity Tool for CEOs and Private Equity Partners. The Tool is based on Maine Pointe’s unique TVO approach. This methodology helps optimize value creation potential across the supply chain, specifically in the areas of procurement, logistics and operations, in a step-by-step and measurable way.

“The TVO Assessment and Value Opportunity Report is a pragmatic approach to helping CEOs and PE firms get an indicative view of the EBITDA, cash and value creation opportunity across global supply chains within divisions or portfolio companies,” said Simon Knowles, Chief Marketing Officer. “The assessment helps executives identify tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars of improvement opportunities to a business,” he added.

The 10-minute assessment asks senior executives to rate the maturity of their business using the attributes that describe the typical maturity levels of their procurement, operations and logistics functions. On completion, they will receive a Value Opportunity Report that will quantify the value potential across their value chain.

“With corporate differentiation and profitability under pressure more than ever before, I believe that the end-to-end supply chain is an untapped area of competitive advantage and EBITDA improvement,” said Maine Pointe CEO, Steven J. Bowen. “Executives taking the Assessment can be as tough or as easy on their organization as they like. However, the more critical they are, the better feel they will get for the value opportunity.”

The TVO Assessment has been developed in collaboration with leading research, psychometrics and assessment consultants, and is based on Maine Pointe’s 12+ years of experience helping clients move up the procurement, logistics and operations maturity curves to achieve high performance.

