Manthan, the global leader in Advanced Analytics and Big Data for Consumer Industries announced the launch of ‘Maya’, the industry’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered conversational agent for Business Analytics.

While voice-based personal assistants have been in existence for some time, there is a distinct lack of conversational agents for business analytics applications. Maya fills this void with an AI-powered Conversational Agent. Maya enables users to interact with sophisticated Enterprise analytics applications as if they were human, using natural language and receive AI-powered insights for decision making on-the-fly.

In a conversation with Maya, a CEO can simply ask Maya the reasons for decline in sales in a specific area of the business. Maya will sift through millions of data points in real-time, slice, dice and analyze them using sophisticated analytics, and respond with accurate answers in seconds. With Maya, business users no longer need to rely on Analysts or IT experts to uncover deep insights by poring through large volumes of data, they can just ask. This easier, faster, more accurate decision-making powered by artificial intelligence not only revolutionizes the way users interact with business applications but also spawns new classes of users.

“We believe Maya will have a massive impact on both usage and users. This is a momentous shift in how business users consume analytics for decision making and puts Manthan firmly on the path to lead the transformation to zero-touch user interfaces (UIs) and voice-based interactions”, said Atul Jalan, CEO, Manthan.

Maya is powered by AI technologies such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), intent analysis and deep machine learning embedded in Manthan’s Analytics products. Maya continuously learns and can provide personalized answers based on a user’s role and context. Maya is presently integrated with Amazon Alexa for voice-based interactions and is available for simple text dialogue based interactions as part of Manthan’s Analytics Suite.

Manthan will be showcasing Maya and its AI-powered decision making capabilities at booth #4111 of the National Retail Federation (NRF) Convention & Expo, January 15-17, 2017, at York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

