Strategic Mobility Group, LLC Celebrates Promotion of Maria DiNicola

On January 9, 2017, Strategic Mobility Group, LLC (SMG3), announced the promotion of Maria DiNicola to CFO (Chief Financial Officer), which officially began the first of the year. DiNicola previously held the title of executive financial officer.

“Maria has a keen eye for detail by ensuring that everyone, from our customers to our employees, are getting billed properly, reimbursed correctly, and paid,” stated Nancy Gorski, president & CEO of SMG3.

Since joining SMG3 in July of 2011, DiNicola oversees all internal accounting-related projects and programs and assists clients with invoices and credit issues, ultimately ensuring products are shipped correctly and promptly.

In her new role as chief financial officer, DiNicola, along with being the head of accounting, will also continue to oversee part of SMG3's Operations, Accounting, Shipping, Warehousing, and Receiving departments.

When asked about 2017, DiNicola responded, “I am extremely excited to continue my role here at SMG3 as chief financial officer. I hope to inspire and motivate my team members to ensure best practices for 2017.”

Gorski continued, “Having been in the accounting industry for over 25 years and with all the outstanding work she does, a title change to chief financial officer is the least that SMG3 can do to recognize her hard work and success.”

About Strategic Mobility Group

SMG3 was founded by Nancy Gorski, Nico Genet, and Eric Holmes as an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises. We consult companies on how to operate more efficiently through the use of mobile hardware, software, professional services, and support. It is our job to keep businesses up-to-date on the latest technology and provide them with innovative solutions that will maximize efficiency both inside the four walls and out. One of the best parts is, unlike other mobile technology providers, SMG3 supports our customers with a suite of services: site surveys and evaluations, custom device configurations, staging/kitting, training, technical support, and more. Helping businesses improve operational efficiencies and ROI is why many of the Fortune 500 companies choose SMG3 to manage their enterprise mobility needs. Learn more about us at: http://www.strategicmobility.com.

Besides being a leading technology solutions provider, SMG3 also offers an amazing compensation plan to its employees. In addition to unlimited paid time off and an extensive benefits package, which includes 401k, medical, dental, and vision insurance, short- and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, and 10 paid holidays, SMG3 offers a flexible work policy and regular training and development courses. SMG3 strives for an employee-based company culture and also offers complimentary breakfast, pop-up events that include treats and music, a casual dress code, and discounted memberships to different organizations.