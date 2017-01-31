We are thrilled to announce our investment in the Planmeca ProMax 3D imaging device, which gives new possibilities for treatment and maximizes comfort and safety for our patients, says Dr. Michael Mansouri of Mansouri Family Dental Care & Associates.

Dr.’s Michael & Azita Mansouri, a husband and wife dental team of Mansouri Family Dental Care & Associates, are proud to offer the latest dental technology in their Marietta family dental practice. The office serves children and adults with full service dentistry, ranging from routine cleanings to advanced dental implants. To adhere to their commitment to offer patients the most scientifically proven technology in modern dentistry, they are pleased to bring the PlanMeca ProMax Cone Beam 3-D Dental Imaging System to their office.

The PlanMeca ProMax CBCT represents one of the most advanced 3D imaging systems available. It is cutting-edge digital radiography that can improve a variety of dental procedures, including those in general dentistry, endodontics, periodontics as well as dental and maxillofacial surgery. The PlanMeca ProMax CBCT offers clear, three-dimensional images of the teeth, mouth and jaw. It allows Dr. Mansouri to diagnose problems earlier and with much greater accuracy.

This advanced imaging system captures various angles of the teeth, jaw and sinuses, as well as the surrounding nerves and tissues. This gives Dr. Mansouri a remarkable advantage when placing dental implants or performing other types of oral surgery. The images are readily available and can be transferred to a CD or computer software within seconds.

The Planmeca ProMax 3D imaging device not only provides more accurate and predictable treatment planning for the dentist, but it also delivers valued advantages for the patient. The imaging system is non-invasive and allows patients to remain comfortable in an open environment. Planmeca ProMax 3D only takes approximately 20 seconds, which can reduce the length and cost of therapy. Safety is also considered in this device, as there is significantly less radiation exposure compared to past imaging methods or traditional CT scans.

“We are thrilled to announce our investment in the Planmeca ProMax 3D imaging device, which gives new possibilities for treatment planning and maximizes comfort and safety for our patients,” says Dr. Michael Mansouri of Mansouri Family Dental Care & Associates.

Mansouri Family Dental Care & Associates is a family dental practice serving East Cobb & the surrounding areas, with two office locations in Marietta and Cumberland. Mansouri Family Dental Care & Associates offers general dentistry as well as cosmetic, oral surgery, endodontics, & pediatric dentistry with a personalized and gentle approach. For more information, please visit naturalsmile.biz or call the Marietta office directly at (770) 973-8222.

