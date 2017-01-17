Market Force Information® (Market Force), a leader in customer experience management, has been recognized by Forrester Research as a breakout vendor among domain-specific insight services providers with the capability to help business units achieve actionable insights and tangible business value.

In the January 2017 report, Breakout Vendors: Domain-Specific Insights Service Providers, Forrester Research notes that many firms struggle to deliver data-derived insights to their internal functional teams, which leads them to seek out providers that offer an end-to-end approach to obtain unique actionable insights with tangible business value.

Market Force is profiled as a breakout vendor for its deep expertise in the customer experience (CX) domain, including helping corporate executives and local managers identify and improve upon the most important drivers of a positive customer experience. According to the report, “Market Force Information helps multi-location businesses improve financial performance through better CX.” Additionally, “To capitalize on brand standards for image, service levels, or customer experience, Market Force Information’s analytics teams identify nonconforming sites and recommend actions.”

The Forrester Research report analyzed Market Force in five specific areas, including:



Current offering: Predictive models, data-rich visualizations, decision tools boost CX

Scenarios: Location-specific insights differentiate customer-centric strategies

Road map: A blueprint for insight-to-execution regarding the new Success Playbook

Market Force provides insights and action to some of the world’s largest retailers, restaurants, grocers, retail banks and other multi-location businesses. It gathers location-based data from channels such as customer surveys, mystery shopping feedback and contact center interactions, and combines these data streams into its KnowledgeForce® platform, which provides a single pane of glass for businesses to drill into problem areas and create plans to improve loyalty and financial outcomes.

“As Forrester Research notes, businesses need providers with deep domain expertise to achieve meaningful insights, and we’ve all but written the guidebook on tying the customer experience back to loyalty and revenue,” said Cheryl Flink, chief strategy officer for Market Force. “By combining our measurement channels, text analytics and financial modeling capabilities, our clients can understand the highest impact actions that can be taken at every location to maximize revenues and achieve overall brand excellence.”

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, mystery shopping and contact center data integrated on one technology and analytics platform. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Spain. It serves over 350 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including major retailers, restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, financial institutions and entertainment. More information can be found at http://www.marketforce.com.

###