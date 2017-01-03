McCullough & Leboff, P.A. We plan on continuing to assist True Gospel Deliverance Ministry in the years to come, as every year it becomes more urgent to help people in need. Past News Releases RSS Attorney Scott McCullough Elected...

Attorney Scott T. McCullough, co-founder of McCullough & Leboff, P.A., is proud to announce the law firm ended a year of charitable giving by donating six bicycles and six dolls to True Gospel Deliverance Ministry. “We partner with True Gospel Ministry because of the growing need in the community,” said McCullough. “They work diligently to fill the void. We are grateful that we can be part of their work.”

McCullough & Leboff, P.A. has been working with the church for the past five years, and has also donated backpacks and tablets, as well as several dozen boxes of candy on Valentine’s Day. For other holidays, the firm has donated Easter baskets on Easter and thirty hams and turkeys on Thanksgiving.

“We plan on continuing to assist True Gospel Deliverance Ministry in the years to come, as every year it becomes more urgent to help people in need,” concluded McCullough. “Occasionally the pastor will bring the kids into the office to see us and to give us packages and we get to meet them, which is a gift for us all.”

About Scott T. McCullough, McCullough & Leboff, P.A.

Scott T. McCullough focuses on personal injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice. The attorneys at McCullough & Leboff have more than 20 years of legal experience handling personal injury cases. They bring a different perspective to injury claims that comes from the vast knowledge gained by representing clients as plaintiffs and defendants in personal injury actions. The firm’s only focus at this time is to help those that have been injured or suffered loss due to injury or death. For more information, please call (954) 989-3435, visit http://www.flafirm.com, or follow them on Facebook.

