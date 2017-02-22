Prism Global Marketing Solutions Sponsors 2017 MedTech Conference

As this industry continues to rapidly evolve, and medical companies continue to develop in Arizona, we believe this conference is a unique event that will bring together individuals in med-tech to educate and advance critical industry discussions.

Arizona-based Prism Global Marketing Solutions, an inbound marketing agency and HubSpot Platinum Agency Partner, will sponsor the inaugural MedTech Conference this Thursday, February 23rd in Scottsdale, Arizona. Presented by the Arizona Technology Council, the MedTech Conference brings together healthcare innovators, influential policy-makers, and other healthcare service professionals committed to promoting and supporting the industry in a uniquely multifaceted environment designed to showcase Arizona’s innovative medical technology.

The conference seeks to provide opportunities in education, business development, capital formation, and networking. Some of the session topics will cover: digital transformation in healthcare, new technology to personalize healthcare, millennials in med-tech, and much more.

“With extensive expertise in the healthcare industry, we are thrilled to sponsor the MedTech Conference. As this industry continues to rapidly evolve, and medical companies continue to develop in Arizona, we believe this conference is a unique event that will bring together individuals in med-tech to educate and advance critical industry discussions,” says Elyse Flynn Meyer, Founder, Prism Global Marketing Solutions.

Access healthcare marketing case studies from Prism Global Marketing Solutions.

Some of the other sponsors for the MedTech Conference include: Spear Education, Life365, Stryker, Smart Clinic, HP, MicroAge, and more.

About Prism Global Marketing Solutions:

Prism Global Marketing Solutions is an inbound marketing and sales agency and HubSpot Platinum Partner providing strategic online and inbound consulting and support to organizations around the globe. Prism Global Marketing Solutions understands the constraints of marketing time and budgets. They focus on finding the most unique and effective solutions for their clients to achieve the greatest return on investment from their marketing strategy. Services include: inbound marketing, sales alignment, digital marketing, search engine optimization, lead generation, marketing strategy, marketing automation, social media marketing, and marketing analytics. http://www.prismglobalmarketing.com.