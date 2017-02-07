“Our goal with the launch of the Protex DL, is to provide all LVAD recipients means to greatly reduce the risk of damaging (or further damaging) their delicate lifeline and to help bring them more peace of mind” -- John Stratton

Medi-Materials a medical supply company comprised of a team of highly trained Perfusionists, designers, engineers and manufacturers dedicated to delivering impeccably made products to “improve the lives of all we touch”, announces the launch of the Protex DL driveline protector.

It is well known in the advanced heart failure community that the Achilles Heal of LVAD therapy is the driveline, or percutaneous lead. Drivelines are susceptible to various kinds of damage (namely, abrasions and tears to outer sheath, UV light damage, partial cuts even complete severance) all of which may lead to blood pump malfunction or pump stoppage.

The Protex DL offers a solution to protect this critical life line while improving a patient’s quality of life by encapsulating the exposed portion of the driveline with a highly cut resistant fabric called Cut-Tex® PRO along with an outer weather resistant nylon shell.

“Our goal with the launch of the Protex DL, is to provide all LVAD recipients means to greatly reduce the risk of damaging (or further damaging) their delicate lifeline and to help bring them more peace of mind” -- John Stratton, Territory Manager, Medi-Materials.

About Medi-Materials

Medi-Materials stands committed to utilizing smart materials and cutting-edge technology to:



Improve the lives of LVAD and all Advanced Heart Failure patients by providing products that will protect their delicate and life sustaining equipment while giving them the freedom to enjoy life.

Develop smarter and more efficient solutions to problems encountered by clinicians in the cardiovascular community. We are determined to improve delivery of quality care by making various tasks simpler and safer for both patients and clinicians.

