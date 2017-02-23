PDI Logo Medical assistants are a growing segment of the healthcare industry, and a new program from the Professional Development Institute of the University of North Texas has been created to give individuals a head start in this specialized career.

PDI’s Medical Assistant Certificate Program is scheduled to begin this March in both Fort Worth and Frisco. Live instruction, textbooks, a critical, hands-on externship in a medical office, and an opportunity to sit for the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant® CCMA® exam are included in tuition.

Medical assistants work as part of a health care team. Duties include



Conducting patient intake and recording patient history and personal information

Logging vital statistics

Assisting the doctor with patient exams

Scheduling patient appointments

Performing venipuncture and preparing blood samples

Administering injections

Entering information into electronic medical records

The 12-week program, Tuesday evenings and Saturdays, gives participants the specialized skills needed to succeed in well-paying positions within hospitals, clinics, and physicians’ offices.

The program requires a high school diploma or GED. Applicants should have no felony or drug-related conviction, and will need to provide a current vaccination record.

Instructors for this program are M. Carol Cozart and Kissa Yarbough.

M. Carol Cozart has more than 15 years of practical experience as a Medical Assistant/ Clinical Nurse. She has worked on both the administrative and clinical side of medical and cosmetic surgery practices. She has an Associate’s degree in Applied Science of Medical Assisting from STC Sanford.

Kissa Yarbough, MA-P, NCMA, NCPT, NCPI, is an experienced instructor in the areas of medical assistant and phlebotomy. With more than 9 years of teaching experience, Kissa also functioned as an extern coordinator while also teaching in a medical assistant program. She is also a National Certified Medical Assistant and National Certified Phlebotomist. Kissa holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Healthcare Administration from Pima Medical Institute.

FORT WORTH DETAILS

March 28, 2017 through June 17, 2017

UNT Health Science Center

3500 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Tuition: $4,285. Inquire about early registration discount.

Class meets Tuesdays evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for 12 weeks.

FRISCO DETAILS

March 21, 2017 through June 10, 2017

UNT New College at Frisco

2811 Internet Blvd.

Frisco, TX 75034

Tuition: $4,285. Inquire about early registration discount.

Class meets Tuesdays evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for 12 weeks.

Visit the website for more information on this program, or email Program Director Tami Russell at trussell(at)pdi(dot)org, or contact her by phone at 866.374.0876.