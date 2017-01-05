Mediterra Sales Center Front Lobby “The displays were created to seamlessly integrate with Romanza’s interior design,” said Deborah Wesler, design director for Milesbrand. “The marketing messaging was shortened to encourage quick engagement focused on key selling points.”

Visitors to Mediterra’s redesigned sales center receive a bright warm welcome at Naples’ 10-time community of the year. A complete renovation updated the building’s darker colors to light neutral backgrounds, incorporated cleaner lines and simple forms throughout the interior architectural elements, and reworked signage to echo the new modern artwork throughout the center.

“The new look reflects a clean, contemporary attitude,” said Deana Skelly, an interior designer with Romanza Interior Design, who completed the transformation. “We selected furnishings, finishes and accent pieces that took the space from old world traditional to sleek and modern.”

The project was led by Milesbrand, a Denver-based firm that works with leading global real estate companies, communities and homebuilders to create distinctive brand identification. The agency simplified the sales center’s displays and used new photography from Mediterra to visually tell the lifestyle story of Naples’ premier golf and beach club community.

“The displays were created to seamlessly integrate with Romanza’s interior design,” said Deborah Wesler, design director for Milesbrand. “The marketing messaging was shortened to encourage quick engagement focused on key selling points.”

The sales center’s original terra cotta exterior and green striped café-style awnings were replaced with a soft greige stucco color and deep bronze contemporary awnings. Skelly noted, “the entry door, which was a faded walnut stain with old-fashioned white mullions, was also painted a deep, rich bronze to emphasize a more inviting and grand feel.”

For the interior, Skelly removed the old chiseled edge stone floor and replaced it with a wide, smooth, wood-look porcelain tile. The old world barrel vaulted ceiling and elaborate cast-stone columns were removed. A sitting area in the front lobby offers matching tourmaline-turquoise settees and pillows. A separate, larger lounge offers a digital display and four large club chairs centered around a square walnut coffee table with aged brass inlay.

“We also added a self-serve beverage center where clients can grab a coffee, fruit-infused water or snacks and relax at the bar area while they learn more about Mediterra from the dedicated sales team,” Skelly said.

Interiors were updated with soft white paint and accents of aged brass, turquoise and neutrals.

“There are subtle coastal references and an emphasis on sophisticated, modern, and relaxed spaces,” the designer said.

The reception area features a new built-in desk in a chic dark wood. The arched niche behind it is now a flat wall featuring a glass-etched Mediterra logo.

The renovation also added a larger conference room featuring sleek contemporary-inspired furnishings and sliding glass barn doors on stainless steel hardware. An interactive wall-mounted 70-inch TV displays video footage and photography of Mediterra’s award-winning luxury homes, interior design and amenities.

The center also offers a redesigned original conference room and an alfresco patio. “The outdoor area is such an inviting space for clients to talk with our community representatives,” Skelly said. “The whole experience is much more interactive.”

In addition to the original topo table showing a scaled-down, three-dimensional look at Mediterra, new photography and informational signage floats on the walls with aged brass pegs.

“The center has more contemporary lighting fixtures, art pieces and accessories throughout,” Skelly said. “The new design elements are simplified, sleek and stylish.”

Mediterra offers luxury estates and single-family maintenance-free villas by London Bay Homes, priced from $1 million to over $7 million. A number of new homes are available in several intimate neighborhoods at Mediterra: Lucarno, Cabreo, Cortile, Il Cuore, Serata and the newly introduced Caminetto. Three model homes – fully furnished by Romanza Interior Design – are currently open for viewing and provide visitors a true sense of home and community.

With more than 1,000 acres dedicated to open space, parks and nature preserves, Mediterra offers award-winning amenities, including the 32,000-square-foot Club at Mediterra, The Sports Club with fitness center and spa treatment rooms, and the private Beach Club along the Gulf of Mexico. From epicurean cuisine and beach concierge services to bocce and tennis, the community’s luxury lifestyle and continued introduction of new amenities has repeatedly been recognized as the best in Southwest Florida – and internationally.

Renowned for its golf experience, featuring 36 holes of Tom Fazio-designed golf, Mediterra residents enjoy two championship courses that are weaved into nature preserves, lakes and wetlands. Membership opportunities are limited to just 450 members, allowing for abundant tee times and readily available access to the community’s Golf Learning Center, short game practice complex with three greens, and a staff of certified PGA professionals.

London Bay Homes, an award-winning leader in the Southwest Florida luxury home market for more than 25 years, is offering an exclusive opportunity for new homebuyers to purchase a golf membership without the delay of what otherwise is approximately a one-year waiting list.

For more information about Mediterra, log onto http://www.MediterraNaples.com, call 239-949-8989 or visit the Mediterra Sales Center, located at 15836 Savona Way, two miles north of Immokalee Road.