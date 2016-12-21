MetroCast Announces New, Faster Internet Speeds

MetroCast Communications MetroCast has tripled its top Internet speed in the last three years, and its 150 Mbps Ultra offering is almost 10 times faster than the national average for downstream speeds.

MetroCast Communications, the video, internet and phone provider serving customers in five states, has announced new, faster Internet speeds for its residential and business customers.

The upgrades push MetroCast's "Ultra" package up to 150 Mbps and its "Turbo" package up to 50 Mbps. Current MetroCast Ultra and Turbo customers will automatically be upgraded to the new speeds in early January.*

MetroCast has tripled its top residential Internet speed in the last three years, and its 150 Mbps Ultra offering is almost 10 times faster than the national average for downstream speeds.*

MetroCast also announced that it will increase each of its business-class Internet speeds beginning in early January, including its Professional Internet service, which will have speeds up to 200 Mbps. MetroCast also offers businesses a suite of dedicated fiber services with speeds up to 1 Gbps.

MetroCast serves residential and business-class customers in New Hampshire, Maine, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia with video, high speed Internet and digital phone service.

*DOCSIS 3.0 modem required to receive MetroCast Internet services. Speeds may vary and are not guaranteed. Speed increases will be available in King George and Bowling Green, Virginia in Q1 2017. The average HSD speed in the United States through Q3 2016 was 16.3 Mbps according to Akamai’s “The State of the Internet” report, Q3 2016.