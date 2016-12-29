Steinger, Iscoe & Greene's newest personal injury attorney, Alan Siegel Mr. Siegel was awarded the Hat Trick Award for three consecutive “not guilty” trial verdicts, which is no small feat for any attorney. We welcome Alan Siegel to become an integral part of the Steinger, Iscoe & Greene team. Past News Releases RSS Steinger, Iscoe & Greene...

Steinger, Iscoe & Greene happily welcomes Alan Siegel to their team of highly skilled personal injury attorneys. Mr. Siegel is extremely passionate about the law. He believes that success must be anchored in being a problem solver, not a problem creator. After having earned his undergraduate degree, a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology, from Florida Atlantic University, Mr. Siegel went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from University of Miami Law School.

Living in Florida for so long, Mr. Siegel understands the struggles that local residents face. In addition, he has the experience and knowledge in Florida law to effectively help his clients receive justice after they have been injured due to someone else’s actions. He is passionate about making sure no one is shortchanged by the insurance companies after being injured.

“In addition to personal injury, Mr. Siegel has experience in criminal defense and marital/family law. In fact,” said Michael Steinger, “he was awarded the Hat Trick Award for three consecutive “not guilty” trial verdicts, which is no small feat for any attorney. We welcome Alan Siegel to become an integral part of the Steinger, Iscoe & Greene team.”

Mr. Siegel is very involved in local as well as legal associations. Some of the professional organizations that he belongs to are the: American Bar Association, Business Law Society, Hispanic Student Bar Association, Maritime Law Society, City of Delray Beach Police Advisory Board, and the Delray Beach Code Enforcement Board. Mr. Siegel believes strongly in being an active member of his local community and continues looking forward to all the ways he can help his community in any way he can.

About Steinger, Iscoe & Greene

Steinger, Iscoe & Greene is a proven legal team whose number one goal is to get injury victims throughout Florida every dollar they truly deserve for their injuries. The firm and its partners, Michael S. Steinger, Gary T. Iscoe, & Sean J. Greene have successfully recovered over one billion dollars for their clients and handled thousands of cases, including: auto accidents, bicycle accidents, birth injuries, product liability, catastrophic cases and workers’ compensation, since 1997. The entire legal team is committed to representing and fighting for injury victims’ best interests, giving each client insight into their individual rights as it relates to the law.

With more than 30 lawyers, 140 legal professionals, and offices throughout South Florida - Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Port St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Ft. Myers, Orlando, Tampa and San Diego, California, the firm is ready to advocate for the best interests of injury victims coast-to-coast while offering the No Fee Guarantee®.