The Alaska Forget Me Not Coalition is hosting a free wills clinic for income-qualifying Service members and Veterans on Monday, March 13th from 10a.m. – 4p.m. at the Alaska National Guard Armory in Bethel. Volunteer attorneys from the Alaska Legal Services Corporation (ALSC), as well as law students from Columbia Law School’s Native American Law Students’ Association, will be onsite to prepare wills for all eligible Service members and Veterans, regardless of branch or component. All participants must be income-qualifying and hold a Department of Defense ID card. For those who are interested, register by emailing Bethel(at)alsc-law(dot)org or calling 907-542-2237. Advanced registration is required.

“Navigating legal issues and family dynamics can be stressful, especially when faced by the unique challenges of Military life. We would all like to think that we’ll never need a will, but it can be one of the most important tasks that someone can do for family readiness,” said Magen James, Army OneSource State Community Support Coordinator. The Military Wills Clinic is the first clinic to offer no cost will preparation for Service members and Veterans in Bethel and the surrounding area. The event offers the Military community an opportunity to meet with qualified lawyers from the Bethel ALSC Office, all ready to provide this will preparation service free of charge. Additionally, a group of five students from Columbia Law School’s Native American Law Students’ Association will be on hand to do pro bono work for the residents of Bethel and the Yukon-Kuskokwim Region. In fact, Agatha Erickson, a first-year law student and member of the Native Village of Kaltag, is among the group of visiting students.

To determine eligibility, Service members and Veterans may call 907-542-2237 or email Bethel(at)alsc-law(dot)org. ALSC requires certain income requirements be met in order to be qualified for these free services.

The Military Wills Clinic is made possible by the Alaska Forget Me Not Coalition, including Army OneSource and the Alaska Legal Services Corporation.

