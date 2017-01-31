Modality Solutions Names Gabrielle Mosiniak Consulting Engineer

Moziniak works independently and in collaboration with others to provide program management assistance for clients as it relates to their thermal packaging engineering solutions. We are excited to have Gabrielle bring her experience to our proprietary Advantage Transport Simulation Laboratory. She supports our goals for continued growth," said President Gary Hutchinson Past News Releases RSS Modality Solutions is a Presenter...

Modality Solutions, LLC, a privately-held company that delivers integrated cold chain management solutions for highly regulated life sciences and food industries, has hired Gabrielle Mosiniak as one of the firm’s consulting engineers. Mosiniak attended The Ohio State University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering with a minor in biology. She was awarded the Provost Scholarship and graduated cum laude.

Mosiniak assists with laboratory testing and completes protocols and reports for distribution and thermal testing at Modality's’ Advantage Transport Simulation Laboratory™. She also writes and updates standard operating procedures, and she assembles data packages for reporting. Through these responsibilities, Mosiniak consistently works with clients to listen to their needs so that she can design and develop cold chain packaging based on their parameters and objectives.

Prior to joining the cold chain management team, Mosiniak worked for The Ohio State University Biomedical Engineering Department’s Summer Design Experience, where she implemented the Engineering Design Process to improve prototypes of past senior design projects. Working in a team-based environment, she focused on sensory prosthesis and red blood cell filter projects as well as gained experience with machining parts, simple circuit design, and Arduino programming.

Mosiniak’s academic engineering projects expanded to Nanjing, China where she was selected to participate in international design research focused on heparin nanoparticles for cancer treatment at Nanjing University. Locally, as part of her senior year design project, the Lower Extremity Postural Support, she has been part of the interdisciplinary team collaborating with clinical and community mentors to reach the goal of designing and building a wheelchair to support residual limbs of patients with amputations.

“Gabrielle joining our team of cold chain management experts supports our goals for continued growth,” said Modality Solutions President, Gary Hutchinson. “We are excited to have Gabrielle bring her experience to our proprietary transport simulation lab. She works independently and in collaboration with others to provide program management assistance as it relates to thermal packaging engineering solutions for our clients from highly-regulated industries such as life sciences, food, and biotechnology.”

About Modality Solutions, LLC

Founded in 2011 Modality Solutions delivers integrated cold chain management solutions for highly regulated industries. Its Advantage Transportation Simulation Laboratory™ tests the effects of transportation environmental hazards on formulations. Key areas of service are: ensure regulatory compliance; deliver cold chain thermal packaging design / qualification and controlled-environment logistics solutions; conduct transport simulation testing; decrease development cycle times for a faster route-to-market; develop transport validation strategies to support global regulatory applications; and clinical trial operations. The company's subject matter experts are frequent presenters at global cold chain industry conferences. For more information visit http://www.modality-solutions.com.