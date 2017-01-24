Keyport is dedicated to creating streamlined universal access solutions for the modern lifestyle. “We are excited to bring to market these foundational products of our everyday multi-tool platform as they set us on the path to becoming the leading provider of access tools of the future,” said Keyport President, David Cooper.

Keyport, Inc., the creators of the first universal access device, today announced the availability of their suite of next-generation modular multi-tools, the Slide 3.0 and the all-new Pivot. Both devices consolidate keys, pocket tools, and IoT smart tech into stylish personalized access devices which bridge the gap between the conventional keychain crammed with an array of everyday carry items and a completely connected world. Keyport also released three compatible modules: a Bluetooth low energy locator that works with TrackR, a pocketknife designed by nationally recognized knife designer, Glenn Klecker, and a 12-lumen mini-flashlight.

“We are excited to bring to market these foundational products of our everyday multi-tool platform as they set us on the path to becoming the leading provider of access tools of the future,” said Keyport President, David Cooper. “From locks to electronic files to opening a bottle of your favorite beverage, Keyport equips you with an all-access pass for your upcoming adventures.”

In addition to Keyport’s modular add-ons, both devices integrate a wide range of everyday pocket tools including USB flash drives of varying sizes and a pen with several more inserts in development. “The Pivot is also compatible with many other tools already on the market including the Griffin Pocket Mini and Klecker Knives’ new line of Stowaway Tools,” explained Keyport Founder and Chief Product Designer, Josh Downes.

To combat the biggest worry associated with keys and other everyday carry items – losing them – both Keyport devices come with a free two-year subscription to KeyportID, a lost and found service that connects owners and finders online directly and anonymously with a click. To complement KeyportID, Keyport’s Bluetooth low energy locator module that works with TrackR allows customers to locate their Keyport using their smartphone or alternatively find their smartphone using their Keyport.

Keyport’s modular addition to its platform along with the inclusion of smart tech was launched on Kickstarter last year and reached its initial $100,000 goal in just over three days. “Now that we have successfully delivered these customizable access tools to our Kickstarter backers, we are excited to make them available to the public now via our website, authorized Keyport dealers, and select retailers such as b8ta,” said Downes.

The Keyport Pivot is $19.99 and the premium Slide 3.0 starts at $39. Keyport compatible tools start at $3.99 while modules range between $7.99 and $34.00.

About Keyport, Inc.

Las Vegas-based Keyport is dedicated to creating streamlined universal access solutions for the modern lifestyle. Its products transform a bulky collection of essential everyday items into a customizable universal access multi-tool that thoughtfully integrates keys, pocket tools and smart tech and that the owner will use every day, multiple times a day. For more information visit https://mykeyport.com or email press (at) mykeyport.com.