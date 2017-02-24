"This is the only carpeting available with lifetime pet protection as well as fully renewable fibers that are certified free of harmful substances," said Barry Kolsky, owner of Speedwell Design Center.

Nationally known carpeting manufacturer Mohawk Flooring, has authorized Speedwell Design Center to carry its SmartStrand Silk line of wall-to-wall carpets. It's the latest addition to the Morristown-based retailer's carpeting and resilient floor products, wallpaper, tile and window treatments.

Among SmartStrand Silk's product line is the Forever Clean brand. It has a zero percent moisture absorption rate to prevent pet stains and musty odors from building in carpet fibers as well as an embedded spill and stain shield for quick cleanup. These qualities are supported by a lifetime "All Pet Stain" warranty against accidents. The carpet also has built-in soil resistance with 100 percent permanent stain protection.

"This is the only carpeting available with lifetime pet protection as well as fully renewable fibers that are certified free of harmful substances," said Barry Kolsky, owner of Speedwell Design Center. "For the buyer, it means having a healthy, cleaner home that also contributes to greater environmental sustainability due to its low carbon footprint manufacturing." Kolsky also adds that the flooring derives from an advanced, earth-friendly nanotechnology treatment that completely encapsulates SmartStrand fibers to create a long-term spill and soil barrier.

This was put through a test at Alabama's Birmingham Zoo. The SmartStrand Forever Clean brand was installed for two weeks in the zoo's rhinoceros enclosure along with a competitive soft nylon carpet. Both were subjected to excessive weight, dirt, mud and body waste from an adult 5,400-pound rhino. Following professional cleaning, the nylon carpet exhibited crunching, matting and deep stains. Only the SmartStrand Forever Clean carpet released its stains after cleaning with no crunching or weight indentations.

Experts at Speedwell Design Center emphasize a carpet's resistance to soiling and wear can over time protect a home investment. "Carpeting that quickly shows wear and discoloration affects a home's allure, especially to house guests, appraisers or prospective buyers," said Kolsky. "Homeowners slowly get used to seeing carpet stains and eventually ignore them, but visitors typically notice right away."

SmartStrand Silk Forever Clean does not compromise performance to achieve long-term softness and cleanliness. It has 700 silk-like fibers into one strand to maintain the carpet's texture and appearance. In another test, SmartStrand samples were subjected to the equivalent of 60,000 steps without significant wear. This carpet is considered three times better than conventional nylon. Since stain resistance is built into each carpet fiber core, it can resist damage for decades. Nylon fibers can absorb up to five percent of each liquid spill, which over time compromises cleanliness and creates lingering odors.

Speedwell Design Center's showroom allows customers to compare various floor coverings side-by-side. It's located at 108 Ridgedale Ave., Morristown, N.J. 07960-4276. Contact them at 973-538-9090 or visit online at http://www.speedwelldesign.com.

Originally founded as a paint and hardware store, Speedwell Design Center has been a Morristown landmark since 1932. First located on the town's Speedwell Avenue, it has since expanded to a new location with a larger showroom that lets customers better visualize the retailer's high-end floor coverings, wallpaper, Hunter Douglas window treatments, custom drapery, carpet, wood and tiles in a homelike setting. Its residential and commercial customer base extends across Morris County, nearby N.Y. and Conn.