Monster Energy’s James Woods earned a gold medal in Men’s Ski Big Air, which is one of the most anticipated events of X Games Aspen 2017. Teammate Henrik Harlaut took silver marking his 4th Big Air medal. The event went off in front of a sprawling, energetic crowd on Buttermilk Mountain, in Aspen Colorado.

This marks James Woods first X Games gold, and first X Games medal. The skier, from Great Britain, also claimed fourth place in Men’s Ski Slopestyle.

“I’ve never had an impulse to do Big Air, but started to learn these triples and I’m just so stoked to land this,” said a visibly excited Woods after the event.

Woods stole the show with his undeniable style and massive tricks. He simply couldn’t be stopped and put down every trick he tried. The judges were most impressed with his massive switch triple 1440, in which he held his octo-grab all the way through. This helped launch him into first place, just a head of Harlaut.

The Swede also stomped everything he tried on the massive 80’ jump and pulled out several tricks that had never been seen in a contest setting. Harlaut landed a huge switch triple flat spin 1440 and a switch triple cork 1620, which had the crowd going crazy because of his insane style. Known for his nose-butter takeoffs, Harlaut delivered with some of the most creative tricks in freeskiing.

The action in Big Air finals was an awesome way to finish out day three of X Games Aspen 2017. The action continues tomorrow for the last day of the event.

