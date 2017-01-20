Monte De Oro Reaches the Top of Inland Valley Wineries

Monte De Oro Winery, one of Temecula Valley’s most prestigious vintners, was recently voted one of “The Best Wineries in the Inland Valley” by the readers of Inland Empire Magazine. “One of Monte De Oro’s goals from the start was to create quality wines that helped enhance the presence and stature of Temecula Valley’s burgeoning wine region,” said Ken Zignorski, Managing Member and General Manager of Monte De Oro Winery. “‘The Best Winery’ designation provides recognition that we are accomplishing this goal.”

Sixty-five owners broke ground to build Monte De Oro Winery in the fall of 2007. Today, Monte De Oro has 107 owners, all over the United States (twenty-three states) as well as three countries: England, France and Switzerland. Since officially opening in January 2010, Monte De Oro Winery has earned a total of 106 Platinum, Double Gold, Gold, “Best Of” and 90-plus point-rated wine awards, a great accomplishment in a short period of time.

Monte De Oro’s 2013 red wine vintage, which is scheduled for release between winter 2016 and early summer 2017, is being recognized by these wine awards as one of Monte De Oro’s best vintages. Its sparkling wine is a Double Gold Medal winner two years in a row at the National American Wine Society Wine Competition. The American Wine Society is the largest consumer-based wine education organization in North America, with 172 chapters around the United States.

Additionally, several of Monte De Oro’s 2013 red wines earned Gold and Platinum medal recognition at the recent Sommelier Wine Challenge in San Diego, which featured wine sommeliers from Bellagio, The Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, Culinary Institute of American, Jean Georges, Epic Wines and the Cohn Restaurant Group.

About Monte De Oro Winery

Monte De Oro Winery uses a combination of 21st-century innovation and centuries-old tradition in an environmentally responsible approach to growing its grapes and making quality wine. It has a 31,000-square-foot facility with the only glass floor tasting room, offering an oasis of wine excellence in an environment that is both sophisticated and inviting. Monte De Oro offers tastings and tours and hosts weddings. For more information, please call (951) 491-6551, or visit http://www.montedeoro.com. The winery is located at 35820 Rancho California Road, Temecula, CA 92591.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.