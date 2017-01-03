Mother’s poems expresses baby’s point of view

“Moons, Balloons and Tunes” (published by Trafford Publishing) is a collection of poems written by Frances Berry Turrell, the mother of author George Turrell. This poetry book brings readers a good laugh – and just one tear.

The poems express the thoughts of a baby and the world around him as he sees it. The sketches in this book were made by the author’s friend in Paris. “It should be appreciated by couples who have a baby, or wished they did,” Turrell says.

The author’s mother had always hoped to publish her works, but never saw the day. This book serves as her memoir after her 100th birthday.

An excerpt from the book:

I’ve made this book for babies,

And for other people, too, —

About the world, and how it looks from a baby’s point of view

“Moons, Balloons and Tunes”

By Frances Berry Turrell

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 130 pages | ISBN 9781490777702

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 130 pages | ISBN 9781490777689

E-Book | 130 pages | ISBN 9781490777696

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

The son of Frances Berry Turrell and Professor Charles Alfred Turrell, George Turrell is a retired professor of chemical physics at the University of Lille, France. He has taught in four countries over the past 60 years. His research in spectroscopy has included the direction of numerous theses and the publication of more than a hundred scientific papers. His biography is in “Who’s Who in Science and Engineering” and “Who’s Who in the World.” Other books of Turrell include “Mathematics for Chemistry and Physics,” “The Snowflake” and “Raman Microscopy: Developments and Applications.”

