The Motorleaf team launched their Kickstarter campaign today and is looking to raise a total of CA$5,000 to put their products into production. Their latest product, the HEART, is one of four hardware units that connects wirelessly to control indoor gardens ranging from the size of a closet to a five-acre field. The HEART collects air temperature, humidity and light level data. With the HEART, growers can connect any lighting hardware or feeder pumps to start automating their operation within seconds.

With all Motorleaf products, users can monitor all major aspects of their grow room environment directly from their laptop, desktop, tablet or smartphone. Motorleaf products make it easy to monitor water temperature, PH levels, water levels, air temperature, humidity levels, nutrient levels and light levels. Users can connect their HEART to Motorleaf’s Droplet hardware to monitor their water reservoir tank, the Powerleaf(s) to automate their overall growing environment and/or to the Driplet to wirelessly automate the delivery of pH and nutrients to their water reservoir. Motorleaf’s Artificial Intelligence-equipped hardware components help take the guesswork out of growing.

“As a team, we share a clear understanding of what our technology enables people all over the world to achieve,” said CEO and Co-Founder Ally Monk. “With our products, people will be able to grow more produce within their communities with less waste and better yields. We work to connect growers to their plants, and to each other.”

In addition, motion detection and 24/7 video monitoring can be enabled, as well as custom alerts to notify the user of any unexpected changes within the garden. Growers have the option of operating HEART as its own unit or connecting it to any of Motorleaf’s additional Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-enabled hardware to gain additional automation.

Early supporters can pre-order Motorleaf’s HEART for CA$589, which is 30% less than the future retail price. Additional products from Motorleaf’s collection will also be available in addition to the HEART. For more information about the Heart and other Motorleaf products, visit http://bit.ly/MotorleafKS.

ABOUT MOTORLEAF

With offices in Montreal and Sutton, Quebec, Canada; the Motorleaf co-founders shared a passion for indoor farming and technology. The Motorleaf team consists of gardeners, coders and new product specialists. For more information, visit http://www.motorleaf.com.