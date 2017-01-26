Mouth-Mate Provides Protection And Retraction to Help Improve Healing for Dental Procedures “The success of every patient’s dental procedure is highly dependent upon compliance and good oral hygiene during the recovery at home but clinicians cannot follow their patients home,” said Dr. Katherine Haltom, Chief Clinical Officer, Armor Dental. Past News Releases RSS

Armor Dental, a privately held dental device company that is dedicated to modernizing patient care at home and improving outcomes, announced the launch of Mouth-Mate®, world’s first patented dental healing aid to improve oral health at home. Mouth-Mate enhances patient care following oral surgeries, periodontal procedures, and cosmetic dental procedures including implants, bone grafts, soft tissue grafting, tooth extractions, laser procedures and orthodontics.

Dr. Katherine Haltom, DMD and Dr. Larry Joyce, DMD will be demonstrating Mouth-Mate at the Yankee Dental Congress, Booth 1638, taking place from January 26-28, 2017 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA. Cherie Le Penske, CEO, will be presenting Mouth-Mate at RDH’s New Product Panel Event, Friday, January 27, 2017 — 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. in Room 210C.

“The success of every patient’s dental procedure is highly dependent upon compliance and good oral hygiene during the recovery period at home but clinicians cannot follow their patients home to make sure they are doing what they are told,” said Dr. Katherine Haltom, Chief Clinical Officer. Mouth-Mate allows the dentist to extend their excellent care from the office into the patient’s home, which will improve biofilm management and oral health for patients.

Who:

Dr. Katherine Haltom and Dr. Larry Joyce will be demonstrating Mouth-Mate at the Yankee Dental Congress. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the dentists demonstrate Mouth-Mate on a wide variety of procedures including implants, bone grafts and extractions while also having an opportunity to ask Dr. Katherine Haltom and Dr. Larry Joyce about Mouth-Mate during the presentation. This first-hand look at the preventive post-procedure product to prevent surgical disruption of the surgical site in North America is available to all Yankee Dental Congress attendees.

RDH’s New Product Panel: Cherie Le Penske, CEO, Armor Dental, will participate in RDH Magazine LIVE! New Products Panel at Yankee Dental Congress on Friday, January 27, 2017, 10:30-12:30 at Room 210C. This exciting panel on new products is moderated by Tricia Osuna, RDH, BSDH, FAADH.

What:

Mouth-Mate is a new patented product that can help patients heal faster at home by allowing them to brush their teeth better without pain while not disrupting the surgical site.

Armor Dental is introducing this new concept to clinicians to enhance post surgical hygiene for extractions, bone grafts, implants, among other procedures and programs including orthodontics and hygiene protocols at home. The company has developed 4 SKU's including a new retraction tool to allow patients better access to brush easier, which will help reduce inflammation, infection, and contamination. Mouth-Mate is available now through ACE Surgical, Henry Schein Dental and additional distributors in the near future.

Patients can also begin using Mouth-Mate immediately if they have gum disease, notice a sore developing, or a sore caused by a recent orthodontic procedure. Armor Dental has completed 2 in-office studies with 600 patients and data showed patients felt nervous to brush near an oral wound the first couple of days following surgery and found using Mouth-Mate helped improve comfort and healing.

Why:



Clinician Benefits

Decrease complications and increase healing at home.

Improve recovery after the patient leaves your office.

Strengthen patient compliance and improve outcomes.

Save time and money by decreasing un-billable post-op appointments.

Enable your patients to have more recovery independence through at-home use.

Promote oral systemic health connection, health and wellness.

Grow referrals with positive patient reviews on social-media.

When:

Armor Dental’s Booth is 1638 and exhibition days are January 27-29, 2017. RDH’s New Product Panel -- Friday, January 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room 210C.



SHOW SPECIALS:

Show Specials at Yankee Dental: Attendees visiting our booth will receive 10% of any orders placed at the conference. Furthermore, attendees can enter a raffle to win a $150.00 VISA Gift Card that will be announced Saturday afternoon. Attendees can also order the product through ACE Surgical and Henry Schein Dental and soon, additional distributors.

Practitioners interested in learning more about Mouth-Mate can stop by our Booth 1638 and also email at info(at)armor-dental(dot)com.

About Armor Dental

Armor Dental’s founding mission is to modernize patient recovery at home. We have developed an entirely new category of patented dental products that aid in the healing of post-procedure hygiene to improve patient comfort and healing – right at home.

The first of Armor Dental’s product line, Mouth•Mate, is manufactured in the U.S.A., and has been specifically designed to decrease complications and improve healing. It is as easy to use as a toothbrush, reduces pain during brushing, and improves post-procedure outcomes at home.

Armor Dental Corp. was founded in 2014 by Cherie Le Penske, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Katherine Haltom, Chief Clinical Officer, and renowned oral surgeon for over 30 years in the Boston area. Our team is very passionately committed to improving patient care once the patient leaves the dental office by empowering their own home recovery with helpful products, clinical data, and superior customer service.

Company Contact:

Cherie Le Penske

CEO

Armor Dental

Cherie(at)armor-dental(dot)com

206.852.8427