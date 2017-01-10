Kiarash Jahangiri, CEO of Multacom said, "That the auditors noted no exceptions to SOC2 standards clearly demonstrates Multacom's successful commitment to and implementation of, the highest levels of security, availability, and operational compliance.”

Multacom, the web host that makes the net work, has successfully completed its annual auditor’s examination for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance. The SOC2 Type 2 report was completed by independent third-party auditor Schellman & Company, LLC, and shows Multacom’s commitment to the highest standards of data center operation, security, and reliability, including PCI and HIPAA compliance.

Customers of Multacom’s co-location and dedicated server can be assured that their data center solutions are compliant, and their auditors can refer to the report to understand the controls in place.

In the detailed evaluation of Multacom's security and availability systems and controls, no exceptions to SOC2 standards were noted by the auditors. Specifically, they found that Multacom's representation of the system was fairly presented, that the controls were suitable to provide reasonable assurance that the applicable trust services criteria would be met, and that all controls tested, operated effectively throughout the test period.

“The SOC2 Type 2 report by Schellman & Company, LLC, provides our customers in regulated industries with accredited third-party assurance of the controls and compliance of Multacom's operational systems and infrastructure,” said Kiarash Jahangiri, CEO of Multacom. “That the auditors noted no exceptions to SOC2 standards clearly demonstrates Multacom's successful commitment to, and implementation of, the highest levels of security, availability, and operational compliance.”

SOC2 is the standard for non-reporting controls on security, availability, processing integrity, and system privacy. It is based on Trust Service Principles in the areas of policies, communications, procedures, and monitoring. A SOC2 Type 2 report provides companies with sensitive information and compliance concerns with a detailed assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of controls, whereas Type 1 reports only on the design.

Schellman & Company, LLC, is the only company in the world that is a CPA firm, a globally licensed PCI Qualified Security Assessor, an ISO Certification Body and a FedRAMP 3PAO.

Multacom was chosen “Most Reliable Dedicated Hosting Provider” in 2015 for reliability and overall quality by Top10DedicatedHosting.com.

Multacom is committed to 100% network and power uptime, and provides 24 hour a day on-site security and technical support.

About Multacom

Multacom provides web hosting and co-location services to businesses around the world. Started by a group of senior system and network engineers, Multacom offers top quality services backed by expert support at affordable prices. Services include dedicated servers, shared web hosting, VPN and co-location in addition to a suite of managed hosting services.