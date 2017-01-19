Beco Baby Carrier announced today the availability of the new Beco 8 Baby Carrier. “We’re thrilled to be launching the Beco 8 Baby Carrier that provides parents with more carrying positions than ever before,” said Robert Antunovic, CEO and Founder of Boba, Inc.

Boba, Inc., the parent company of Beco Baby Carrier, announced today the availability of the new Beco 8 Baby Carrier. It combines multiple features in one baby carrier to create a luxury babywearing experience for adults and children to be worn in all seasons. From infancy to toddlerhood, Beco 8 is designed to fit children weighing 7 to 45 lbs. One of its most innovative features is that the Beco 8 offers multiple ergonomic carry positions. The child can be worn facing in, out, on the hip or the back.

“Beco 8 is redefining babywearing by presenting an innovative combination of comfort, style, functionality and customization,” said Gabby Caperon, Founder of Beco Baby Carrier and Creative Director at Boba, Inc. “It’s an exceptional baby carrier that offers an infant insert, multiple carry positions, adjustable straps, expandable waist belt and padded crossable shoulder straps. Beco 8 provides an adult a truly customized fit, while your child will equally luxuriate by enjoying the padded headrest, sleeping hood, multiple position options from infancy to toddler and much more,” concluded Caperon.

“We’re thrilled to be launching the Beco 8 Baby Carrier that provides parents with more carrying positions than ever before,” said Robert Antunovic, CEO and Founder of Boba, Inc. “Boba, Inc. continues to strive to be visionary with our baby carrier designs which are comfortable, stylish and functional. The new Beco 8 will not just meet the basic requirements of babywearing parents, but exceed their expectations,” stated Antunovic.

Additional features and benefits of the new Beco 8 include:



Infant insert included with the carrier.

Foldable padded built-in headrest and sleeping hood to keep baby as comfortable as possible.

Padded crossable shoulder straps to keep the wearer more comfortable.

Adjustable chest strap to customize the perfect fit on different adult wearers.

Zippered pocket on waist belt to keep small necessities such as keys, cash or smart phone.

Zippered airflow panel made of breathable mesh that allows cooling and extra comfort in warmer climates and summer months.

Lumbar support pad that adds extra comfort for the lower back.

Supportive waist belt from 24’ up to 54’ for added comfort that can be customized.

Great for hand-free nursing.

Lightweight and machine washable.

The Beco 8 is $180 and comes in Dark Gray. Visit https://www.becobabycarrier.com/beco8 for more information or to purchase the new Beco 8.

Media Contact - Product Samples and Press Kit

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413