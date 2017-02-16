Janice Costello Shares ‘My Personal History My Story’

When her mother died, it shocked Janice Costello to find out how little she knew about her mother, what made her happy or if she had unfulfilled dreams. It created a great big gaping hole in Costello not knowing her mother fully. Because of this, she wanted to write about what were her own expectations, what was fulfilled, what made her happy, sad and curious and how she approached challenges in her own life. She wanted her relatives to come in later years knowing that she did exist and had many facets in her life. It prompted her in writing “My Personal History My Story” (published by Xlibris AU).

This book is about recording Costello’s life’s journey with all its bumps and slips, to how she handled hurdles, funny incidences and the things she learned along the way. It shares how she had to walk out of one pattern she was following in life, before she could see the next door to go through, that would lead her in a different direction, new adventures and how everyday in life can have real meaning.

“We can become stuck in a dull place, feeling life is pretty worthless. But I have found many people following these themes, looking at similar incidences in their own lives, realize they have lived good honest eventful lives, then they feel they have an identify again,” Costello says.

“My Personal History My Story” shows how Costello re-invented herself. Her story will remind readers that life is important and that there is a big world out there ready to be explored.

“My Personal History My Story”

By Janice Costello

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 148 pages | ISBN 9781514445679

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 148 pages | ISBN 9781514445686

E-Book | 148 pages | ISBN 9781514445693

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

