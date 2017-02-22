THR Technologies Introduces First Instantaneous CBD Delivery System

NANOCALM 300, the industry’s only pharmaceutical-grade, microemulsified, liquid hemp extract. The most effective edible CBD on the market. -Dr. Christopher Shade PhD

THR Technologies announces the availability of their newest advanced absorption cannabidiol (CBD) serum, “NANOCALM 300” Microemulsified Hemp Extract. This premier nanoemulsified CBD product utilizes Quicksilver Scientific’s liposomal delivery system®, which provides instant absorption from the mouth into the bloodstream. Far outpacing the absorption speed of all other products, “NanoCalm 300” optimizes and standardizes oral CBD delivery.

NANOCALM 300 can be purchased online at THRtech.com and is available at a growing number of dispensaries and health product vendors across the U.S. THR Technologies specializes in liquid cannabinoid nutraceuticals that absorb instantly and provide complete systemic delivery of their contents.

NANOCALM 300 is a key innovation for people who use CBD as a means to support their health. It’s well known that CBD receptors exist widely in the body, particularly in the central and peripheral nervous systems, as well as the immune system. Extensive research exists concerning the potential impact that this non-psychoactive compound may have on health. It is being studied for its effects on mood, pain, the immune system, and neuroprotection.

NANOCALM 300 delivers an all-natural, smokeless, and pleasant tasting liquid product with easily metered dosing. The tiny nano-sized droplets, encapsulated by pure plant phospholipids, are readily absorbed and nourish biological cell membranes. The tightly-controlled particle sizing (less than 100 nm) enables intraoral absorption and avoids breakdown in the digestive tract. According to Christopher Shade, Ph.D., company founder and world-renowned expert in liposomal delivery systems, NANOCALM 300 is “the most effective edible CBD on the market.”

The advanced liposomal delivery system utilized in NANOCALM 300 is also available to cannabis companies for licensing and private production of cannabis-infused nano serums.

About THR Technologies - http://www.THRtech.com

To meet the high demand for cannabinoid products featuring nano particle delivery, the company offers the manufacturing technology to cannabis processors through license agreement. Licensees receive all the formulas, training, equipment, and non-cannabis ingredients to produce sublingual cannabis-infused serum products in their facilities. THR’s turnkey solution provides licensees with everything except the THC.

