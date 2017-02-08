Throughout 2016 we found the market wasn’t demanding the SHRM cert prep courses, while the demand for HRCI’s cert prep was still there.

The Northern California HR Association (NCHRA) has voted to end its affiliation with the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) and will resume offering HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) certification preparation classes after a one-year hiatus. In 2016, NCHRA was bound through a contract with SHRM to offer only preparation courses for that organization.

In late 2016, NCHRA held a large in-person gathering of its membership to vote to amend its articles of incorporation in a manner that resulted in its independence from SHRM. This separation will allow the professional human resources association to better serve its membership as well as the overall needs of the organization in the future.

NCHRA’s future needs include serving a high demand in the West for test preparation courses for HRCI’s long-revered portfolio of seven certifications, including the NCCA-accredited Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®) and Senior Professional in Human Resources® (SPHR®). Test preparation courses offered through the NCHRA for HRCI certification exams will begin on February 24, 2017.

“Throughout 2016 we found the market wasn’t demanding the SHRM cert prep courses, while the demand for HRCI’s cert prep was still there. Though a difficult decision to amend our articles of incorporation, in the end doing so matched our mission to support human resource professionals and their needs,” said NCHRA CEO Greg Morton.

“More organizations by far prefer and require HRCI-certified professionals to fill their ranks because they know they can count on PHRs and SPHRs to think strategically and act wisely in pursuit of their business goals,” said HR Certification Institute CEO Amy Schabacker Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE. “We look forward to supporting NCHRA members in every way we can as they earn and maintain the industry’s most rigorous and respected credentials.”

The NCHRA also produces HR West®, the premier HR conference on the West Coast. The 2017 conference will take place March 6-8 in Oakland, California. Keynotes include futurists and innovators Jacob Morgan, Poornima Vijayashanker, and Leila Janah and emcee Ann Tardy, JD, CSP. Over 80 concurrent sessions will be offered including presentation by HRCI Chief Marketing Officer Kerry Morgan on how to help leaders better connect corporate culture and employee brand to the bottom line. Current HRCI credential holders who register for the HR West 2017 conference will receive a $100 discount with promotion code: Spkr100.

About NCHRA

The Northern California HR Association, one of the nation’s largest HR associations, has been advancing organizations through human resources since 1960. Delivering nearly 200 programs annually, the association is dedicated to connecting human resources professionals with practice resources, leading California-specific training, legal and legislative developments, quality service providers, and each other—forming career-long networks and partnerships.

About HR West

Produced by NCHRA, HR West®: HR in the Most Innovative Place on Earth is the premier HR conference on the West Coast. More than 80 concurrent sessions (most for HR recertification credit) and special tracks for executives, HR & technology, startups and small business, plus evergreen topics like employment law, benefits and talent management will be offered March 6-8, 2017. Visit http://www.hrwest.org. Follow #HRWest17 and #HRInnovators on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About HRCI

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) is the premier professional credentialing organization for the worldwide human resources profession. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in the United States, HRCI is celebrating 40 years of setting the standard for HR mastery and excellence around the globe. An independent nonprofit organization, HRCI is dedicated to advancing the HR profession through developing and administering best-in-class certifications including the NCCA-accredited Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®) and Senior Professional in Human Resources® (SPHR®), plus the new Associate Professional in Human Resources™ (aPHRTM). All HRCI credentials are recognized as the most rigorous, meaningful, and grounded professional certifications demonstrating competency, real-world practical skills and knowledge in the field. Together with HRCI-certified professionals in 100 countries around the globe, HRCI ensures, strengthens and advances the strategic value and impact of HR. Visit https://www.hrci.org/.