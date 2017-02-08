Kristin teaching a full class of students how to design a chandelier earring with mixed media. Become a jewelry architect. Learn techniques that will generate your next trend setting collection by focusing on the art of your own style. Create a portfolio that will become the blueprints of your brand. Past News Releases RSS Renowned Fashion Photographer...

Internationally recognized fine jewelry designer, Kristin Hanson, will be teaching a four-session course, curated for jewelry designers at the New York Jewelry Design Institute (NYJDI). Putting the spotlight on students looking to develop their own signature collection of fine jewelry. Hanson’s class will help identify the source of inspiration needed to make a trademark style. Through concept development, by means of art, structure and form, the lessons will explore the design process. Finding the right materials, defining inspiration, and storytelling through a portfolio while elementally standing out will all be explored.

“Become a jewelry architect. Learn techniques that will generate your next trend setting collection by focusing on the art of your own style. Create a portfolio that will become the blueprints of your brand," says Kristin Hanson. She adds, “I am very excited to bring this new educational program to the jewelry industry. Students will have the opportunity discover their own creative potential while learning fun specialized techniques.”

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Kristin Hanson ventured out to Colorado at the age of 17. Tucked away in the Rocky Mountains, she studied one-on-one with master jeweler, Harold O’Connor, and later moved to the Alchimia contemporary jewelry school in Florence, Italy. There, she apprenticed with Giampaulo Babetto, and learned a foundational approach, while curating her own contemporary signature forms, learning to preserve classical European goldsmith techniques while accentuating the innate beauty of rare, naturally colored diamonds. Over the years, Hanson’s jewelry, and dedicated work as an educator and diamond specialist evolved, and she has received international recognition as a leader in the fine jewelry industry. Today, her collections are available in Neiman Marcus department stores across the country.

Hanson’s course at the NYJDI will be a firsthand experience for designers who want to curate their signature look that will stand out in the industry. Discover how to make your collection unique to your own personal style. Learn fun exercises and techniques that will transform your jewelry concepts into art.

In this class students will work with a number of mediums including drawing, painting, photography, collage, video and sculpture.

Jenine Lepera Izzi, Creative Director of NYJDI, says, “Kristin adds a layer of sophistication to designing jewelry. She brings expansive knowledge to our classroom, and our students will greatly benefit from her worldly experience as an award winning jewelry designer, teacher and entrepreneur.”

Create Your Own Signature Collection, with Kristin Hanson, is a four-session course that will take place every Tuesday from March 28, 2017 through April 18, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at NYJDI.

For more information about the courses, contact NYJDI 212-951-1314 or email info(at)nyjdi(dot)com. For more information about this release, contact info(at)pietrapr(dot)com or call 212-913-9761.

About NYJDI

An educational haven for budding designers and jewelry pros looking to enhance their skills, the New York Jewelry Design Institute was founded in 2013 by Jenine Lepera Izzi, an interior designer turned jewelry designer who was inspired to pursue the field while living in Florence, Italy. The school was conceived out of a passion for design; a belief that the same design process used by the world’s leading artists and designers could be applied to the jewelry industry. The school has since expanded the curriculum to include many new practical courses.

About Kristin Hanson

Kristin has been creating and teaching jewelry since she was a child. Her exploration of jewelry started with glass beads and wire, and she now specializes in fancy color diamonds and platinum jewelry. Although her materials may have evolved, her art is very similar.