Nadean Designs (http://www.NadeanDesigns.etsy.com) is pleased to announce its participation in an invitation-only luxury celebrity gift lounge hosted by GBK honoring the nominees and presenters of the 2017 Golden Globes. The gift lounge takes place on January 6-7, 2017 at an exclusive location in Los Angeles, California.

The handcrafted jewelry company, founded by designer Deanna Gailey, will have on display a pave diamond teardrop necklace surrounded with faceted emeralds, rubies, sapphires, and opals; two bracelet sets with muted large sapphires and pave diamond flowers and several bright African Jigida bead stretch bracelets with fine silver and diamonds.

Pieces on display from the men’s collection offer a neutral but bold statement, with a diamond Buddha and rich dark wood bracelet and a double wrap leather bracket with an oxidized sterling silver button closure.

“For this Golden Globes event, I wanted to do a colorful, eye-catching display piece celebrating spring—clean, fresh and full of life,” said Deanna.

100 celebrities will be gifted Nadean Designs’ signature hammered, hand-forged sterling silver bar necklace with either an amethyst or garnet gemstone, set slightly off center. Recipients will find their necklace wrapped in Nadean Designs’ simple yet elegant packaging, tucked inside The Artisan Group’s iconic black swag bag. The bar necklace retails for $64.00 at NadeanDesigns.etsy.com.

“We chose to gift this necklace because it’s a signature piece and one of our best sellers,” noted Deanna. “Gem quality stones carefully placed and coupled with mixed metals result in a simple, modern, minimalist—yet fresh—look that truly reflects the Nadean Designs aesthetic.”

Last September, in association with The Artisan Group, Nadean Designs participated in a luxury celebrity gift lounge hosted by GBK in honor of Primetime Television. There, an Opal and Pave Diamond Necklace was showcased on display and an Ethiopian Opal Bar Necklace was gifted to celebrities, including Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Melora Hardin (Transparent), Jenna Willis (American Crime Story) and many others.

Nadean Designs was recently selected to provide a necklace for the upcoming Netflix show GIRLBOSS.

Deanna is an accomplished jewelry designer and the former owner of a high-profile design company whose products were carried by Neiman-Marcus, Bloomingdales, Sundance Catalogue, Banana Republic and many more. Celebrity clients included Jennifer Aniston, the Hilton sisters, Paula Abdul and Britney Spears. The initial jewelry line was also highlighted in a variety of well-known publications, including Glamour, In-Style, Lucky, People and Vogue.

Nadean Designs is available online at NadeanDesigns.etsy.com and the Mana Culture and Poetica boutiques in Tucson, Arizona.

To learn more about Nadean Designs, click here and contact Deanna Gailey by email using the Contact button at the top right of this press release.

For more information about The Artisan Group, visit theartisangroup.org.

*Neither Nadean Designs, nor The Artisan Group are officially affiliated with the Golden Globes or The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

ABOUT NADEAN DESIGNS

Nadean Designs (http://www.NadeanDesigns.etsy.com) offers Boho-luxe jewelry for everyday wear. The pieces are handcrafted in Tucson, Arizona with careful consideration for gem-quality gemstones and precious metals. Deanna Gailey, with her medical school training and love of science and nature, creates unique combinations using opals, diamonds, metal and leather. These designs evoke a sense of ordered chaos and organic expression.

Deanna is the former owner of a high-profile design company whose celerity clientele included Jennifer Aniston, the Hilton sisters, Paula Abdul and Britney Spears. Deanna’s young daughter Natalie was the inspiration for her return to jewelry design, hence the portmanteau “Nadean” Designs.

Nadean Designs is a proud member of by-invitation only The Artisan Group.

ABOUT THE ARTISAN GROUP

The Artisan Group® (http://www.theartisangroup.org) is a premier entertainment marketing group dedicated to representing small business artisans at the best celebrity gift lounges and press events. The organization provides a collective sampling of handcrafted products to celebrities and members of the press at top luxury gift lounges such as those leading up to The Academy Awards, The Golden Globes, The MTV Movie Awards and The Primetime Emmys.

The Artisan Group also coordinates product placement of its member's handcrafted products on such hit television shows as Empire, Scandal, The Voice, How To Get Away With Murder, The Vampire Diaries, Days of Our Lives, The Young & The Restless, Modern Family, Jane The Virgin and Law & Order: SVU, among others. Membership in The Artisan Group is juried and by invitation only.

For press inquiries regarding The Artisan Group, please visit theartisangroup.org or email press[at]theartisangroup.org.