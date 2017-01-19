“With our shared expertise and a deep bench of premium names, we’re seeing unprecedented early bids and expect to break a new record.” Monte Cahn, President / Director, ROTD

NameJet and RightOfTheDot have partnered again to host the aftermarket domain industry’s premier domain name auction at NamesCon 2017. This public auction is currently taking place online at NameJet.com and will be live on Monday, January 23rd from 3:00 p.m. - 6: 00 p.m. PST.

The auction features some of the best .com and new gTLD names available anywhere, with several premium names already driving five and six figure bidding including: BAR.COM, KEYWORD.COM, FINGER.COM, LEADS.COM, SOLITAIRE.COM, STRIPPERS.COM, ENTERTAINING.COM, STOP.COM, FEATURED.COM, LET.COM and more. Notable gTLD names include: 89.TV, UF.TV, RN.TV, EARRINGS.NET, SALES.NET, LASVEGAS.CAM, GOLD.CLUB, CASINO.CLUB, DIAMOND.CLUB, BUSINESS.BROKER, BOOB.TUBE, 420.SHOP, and TRAVEL.AGENCY.

The past two auctions have resulted in over $3.5 million in sales. This is the second year that RightofDot and NameJet have partnered to offer the NamesCon live auction. “This is proving to be the best NamesCon Live Auction yet!” says Monte Cahn, President / Director of RightOfTheDot, LLC. “With our shared expertise and a deep bench of premium names, we’re seeing unprecedented early bids and expect to break a new record.”

There are over 500 names in the overall auction with an estimated 125 domains being offered at the live auction on January 23rd. Many premium domains will be priced at low and no reserves to enable competitive bidding and true market prices.

This year, NameJet has integrated with a live auction software platform to bring the live auction straight to the user on NameJet. “Our goal in this year’s live auction has been to streamline the sign-up process making it even easier for our customers to have greater success,” said Jonathan Tenenbaum, General Manager, NameJet. “We’ve enabled everyone participating in the live auction to log on with their NameJet credentials, which is a key improvement to last year’s event.”

A NameJet account is required to participate in the online and live auctions, and bids for domains may be placed now on the NameJet website. The live auction will be officiated by World Champion Auctioneer Wayne Wheat on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 3:00 PM Pacific Time at the NamesCon Domain Industry Event at the New Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Following the live auction, the online auction will continue on NameJet for an additional 17 days, closing on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

About NameJet:

NameJet, LLC, a joint venture between eNom, Inc., a subsidiary of Rightside (NASDAQ: NAME) and Network Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary Web.com (NASDAQ: WEB), is the world’s leading domain name auction platform. Launched in 2007, NameJet has since processed more than 200,000 domain auctions on its award-winning and easy-to-use website. With an exclusive inventory of expired and deleted domains from several of the largest registrars, plus top-quality premium name listings and best-of-breed drop catching services, NameJet is the industry’s most trusted auction and aftermarket

About RightOfTheDot, LLC:

Lead by Domain Industry Pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot is a licensed business & domain auction company, Internet consulting and advisement firm specializing in new and existing TLD strategy, Contention Resolution Services, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales and services. Monte was Founder and former CEO of Moniker.com, former President of SnapNames.com and former Sr. VP of DomainSponsor.com. Monte Cahn and RightOfTheDot have been involved in more than $370MM in domain sales since 1995.