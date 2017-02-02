“Together, we provided the right teamwork, leadership and technology to make the NamesCon live and online auctions big wins for everyone involved.” -Jonathan Tenenbaum, General Manager, NameJet

The live auction is an annual staple of NamesCon, with a diverse group of bidders participating live in the convention hall, online and on the phone. This year’s live auction offered some surprises, with high demand driving a record-setting 75% close rate, “After several years of producing these auctions, I saw something this year that was different from previous years,” says Monte Cahn, President and Director of RightOfTheDot, “the record-breaking attendance of NamesCon, of which included over 30% first time attendees, helped to create a fresh energy in the room from those taking part in our live auction and contributed to its overall success.”

For the second straight year, RightOfTheDot partnered with leading aftermarket auction platform, NameJet to conduct the live auction. “We’re very proud of the work we did with RightOfTheDot for this year’s live auction,” says Jonathan Tenenbaum, General Manager of NameJet. “Together, we provided the right teamwork, leadership and technology to make the NamesCon live and online auctions big wins for everyone involved.”

Notable domain name sales included: single.com - $290,000 | fort.com - $66,000 | sportscars.com - $48,000 | patty.com - $21,000 | lodges.com - $14,000 | 89.tv - $9,000 | luxury.club - $5,000, and many more.

If you missed the live auction, you still have an opportunity to participate. RightOfTheDot and NameJet are offering an extended auction of nearly 400 high quality names that were either not offered, or did not close in the live auction including: bar.com, pub.com, grill.com, ol.com, stop.com, doe.com, featured.com, strippers.com, sw.com, wineclub.com, cranberry.com, bartending.com, casino.com, and more.

The last day of the auction is Thursday, February 9th, 2017. The extended auction features some of the best .com’s and new gTLD names including premium domain bundles sold as singles lots.

About NameJet:

NameJet, LLC, a joint venture between eNom, Inc., a subsidiary of Tucows, and Network Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary Web.com, is the world’s leading domain name auction platform. Launched in 2007, NameJet has since processed more than 200,000 domain auctions on its award-winning and easy-to-use website. With an exclusive inventory of expired and deleted domains from several of the largest registrars, plus top-quality premium name listings and best-of-breed drop catching services, NameJet is the industry’s most trusted auction and aftermarket

About RightOfTheDot, LLC:

Lead by Domain Industry Pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot is a licensed business & domain auction company, Internet consulting and advisement firm specializing in new and existing TLD strategy, Contention Resolution Services, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales and services. Monte was Founder and former CEO of Moniker.com, former President of SnapNames.com and former Sr. VP of DomainSponsor.com. Monte Cahn and RightOfTheDot have been involved in more than $370MM in domain sales since 1995.