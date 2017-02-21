Naperville Senior Center Hosts Anniversary Event on St. Patrick’s Day

Pam and Mike Cooper The community is invited to help us celebrate our anniversary. Food and drinks will be provided, and it is an opportunity to make new connections before painting the town green on Saint Patrick’s Day. Past News Releases RSS

Naperville Senior Center, which serves adults with mild cognitive or physical disabilities, is celebrating its second anniversary. In honor of its anniversary, Naperville Senior Center, located at 1504 N. Naper Blvd., Suite 120, is hosting a Business After Hours event on Saint Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“The community is invited to help us celebrate our anniversary,” said Mike Cooper, co-owner of Naperville Senior Center, Adult Day Services. “Food and drinks will be provided, and it is an opportunity to make new connections before painting the town green on Saint Patrick’s Day.”

Naperville Senior Center, Adult Day Services is a state-of-the-art senior activity center. Its Registered Nurses, Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant and Physical Therapist help build or maintain strength, balance and mobility in a safe, secure and friendly environment, and all activities are designed to help its members. Skilled physical therapy services are provided by a local DPT who utilizes the Center’s NuStep bike, one-of-a-kind indoor walking track, hi-low-mat and arm bike while working with his patients. Co-owner Pam Cooper provides maintenance level physical therapy services for no extra charge.

“My wife, Pam, and I have been dreaming of starting this business since we were in college, where she was a physical therapy major and I was a marketing major, and it is our dream come true,” concluded Cooper, who is also on the Board of Directors for Ride Assist Naperville, where volunteers drive seniors to medical appointments and back home. “Since starting Naperville Senior Center together, we have been a part of the lives of over 70 people and their families. This center has not only exceeded what we had originally planned, but has been life-changing.”

About Naperville Senior Center, Adult Day Services

Naperville Senior Center provides expert adult day care in a comfortable, affordable and socially engaging environment. Its specialized staff plans and leads enjoyable activities for seniors throughout the day designed around its members’ interests, abilities and needs. Its members vocalize, theorize, harmonize, evangelize and sometimes even close their eyes, but most importantly socialize and exercise. For more information, please call (630) 857-3017, or visit http://www.napervilleseniorcenter.com.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.